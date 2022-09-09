Getty

Following the official announcement from Buckingham Palace, the United Kingdom has entered its first day of mourning.

King Charles will be expected to conduct his first audience with the prime minister and will officially sign off on the funeral plans.

The state funeral is expected to be held in 10 days' time.

When The Queen’s husband Philp passed away, his funeral was held eight days later.

Getty

The day of The Queen’s funeral will be a momentous occasion as the United Kingdom and the world farewell Elizabeth II.

The lying in state ends at 8:30 am. Two hours later the Queen’s coffin will be moved from Westminister Hall to Westminister Abbey.

The funeral is expected to begin at 10:50 am local time and run till 12pm.

Following the service, a gun carriage procession will take The Queen’s coffin past Buckingham Palace and arrive at Hyde Park Corner at 1 pm.

The coffin will be moved to a hearse and move towards Windsor Castle, where a committal service will be held at 4 pm at St George’s chapel.

Following the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault.

A private burial will be held that evening and The Queen will be laid to rest, with the King and close members of the royal family in attendance.

Getty

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne.

She is survived by her four children; Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty had eight grandchildren when she died: Prince William, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice of York, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Harry, Zara Phillips, Prince Eugenie of York and James, and Viscount Severn.

She also had 12 great-grandchildren - the youngest being Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna.