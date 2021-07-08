The Queen and the late Prince Philip with all their great-grandchildren. Getty

In his interview with James Corden before his grandfather’s death, Prince Harry revealed that his grandparents were dab hands at video conferencing with Her Majesty’s eighth great-grandchild, little Archie, two.

“Both my grandparents do Zoom,” said Harry. “They’ve seen Archie running around.”

The Queen thinks Archie is “the most adorable child,” a palace insider told Closer magazine last year. “She can’t believe how much he’s grown and changed.”

Prince George (pictured) is a source of joy for the Queen. Getty

Princess Charlotte has forged this special bond with her great-grandmother partly as a result of their mutual love of horses. But the Queen doesn’t play favourites: she’s also said to be extremely close to Prince George, with whom she often spends time alone. Charlotte and George’s little brother Louis is also a great source of unbridled joy for the Queen, featuring in a prominently displayed photo during the monarch’s video calls last year.

In the documentary The Queen at 90, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge revealed that Her Majesty is known to “spoil” her great-grandchildren from time to time. “She always leaves a little gift of something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for the family,” Kate divulged.

Of course, the other young ones in her life are all equally as loved by the 95-year-old monarch. Her eldest great- grandchild is 10-year-old Savannah Phillips, the daughter of her eldest grandchild Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn.

Savannah’s sister Isla is nine. Both are close to their royal relatives, and attend royal events, such as the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham and family holidays in Balmoral, where royal expert Ingrid Seward says “the older children look after the younger ones and they all join in”.

And of course, the monarch is close to Zara’s children Mia, seven, and Lena, three, and is looking forward to spending time with their new arrival – Lucas.

He’s not the only newborn in town either, Princess Eugenie having son August in February, Princess Beatrice due in the new year, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arriving in June.

And if you worry the palace – or Windsor Castle – is too formal for such a brood of cute but rampaging kids, then fear not.

The Queen has made quite sure that her favourite littlies are well looked after – in fact, Princess Beatrice remodelled the Queen’s own childhood cubby house in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2012.

The mini-home, called The Little House, was a gift for Queen Elizabeth II on her sixth birthday in 1932, courtesy of the people of Wales, and it’s a gorgeous, well-fitted out little playhouse they all love.

According to the princess, the Queen knew how she wanted it. Princess Beatrice revealed, “Granny was very clear that for all the fabric she wanted very little designs” and that it’s “such a little house that she wanted little flowers and patterns. It’s beautiful”.

The Queen and her sister Princess Margaret played in the little house as girls, and it’s still being used today by the youngest royals – and you can bet all her great-grandkids enjoy spending time there, with their doting great-grandma smiling on.