In the first public appearance for both couples since the queen's death, Harry and Meghan received a warm reception from the public. The couple had been the subject of a number of rumours since the Queen's passing.

Harry’s decision to join his family in Balmoral alone, saw many believe Meghan was not welcome - and that the family feud was at an all-time high.

Whilst Meghan initially planned to join Harry on his trip to Scotland, it has been reported that King Charles had a phone call with his son advising him to not bring his wife to Balmoral.

Talking with The Sun, a source explained, “Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time."

“It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”

The last time both Harry and Meghan publicly met with the Royal family was during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Since then, Meghan has released a divisive podcast where she has made a number of comments on her dislike of royal protocols and her personal experiences in the family.

It is currently unknown whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend Her Majesty’s Funeral.

Whilst it is likely that Harry will remain in the UK for the funeral of his grandmother, as he did for his grandfather’s funeral last year, it is not yet known if Meghan will remain with him.

During Prince Philip’s funeral last year, a then-pregnant Meghan opted to stay in the US.