The funeral will take place on September 19, 2022 Getty

How to watch the the funeral?

The ABC has confirmed they will be airing the funeral live. You can watch it on the ABC News channel.

As for the commercial networks, sources say Channel Seven will definitely be airing the funeral however there hasn’t been any confirmation from Nine or Ten so far.

When is The Queen’s funeral?

It will be a late night for some Aussies wanting to watch the funeral live.

The event itself will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11.00 am British Standard Time. That makes Monday night our time.

For people on the east coast, so, Queensland, NSW, the ACT, Victoria and Tasmania, the funeral will start at 8.00 pm. In the Northern Territory and South Australia it is 7.30 pm, while in Western Australia it is 6.00 pm.

The Prime Minister will attend Getty

Who will attend?

The royal family will, of course, be in attendance. That includes The Queen’s children, grandchildren and their partners.

King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William and Catherine, Prince Harry and Meghan are all expected to attend. No confirmation if the great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie or Lilibet will be in attendance.

We know for sure the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley will travel to London for the funeral. Other international leaders including the US president Joe Biden are also expected to be there.

WATCH BELOW: In Memory Of Queen Elizabeth II