Getty

First to go, says one insider, will be the expectation that a monarch doesn’t meddle in political affairs – even if that brings accusations that he’s becoming a bit of a “nuisance”.

“He is a very intelligent, well-read man and he can’t start ignoring the issues he’s passionate about,” says an insider.

“Politicians should prepare for their new sovereign to be much more hands-on than his predecessor, especially when it comes to climate change, homelessness, and urban planning.”

Getty

King Charles’ accession has come with the addition of a brand-new Queen Consort in his wife, Camilla.

As Charles arrived in London to greet his subjects last week, 75-year-old Camilla was there by his side, comforting the crowd as they grieved for the nation’s loss.

Just months ago, the Queen shocked the world when she released a statement to announce it was her wish that Camilla would officially take on the title, despite a widespread understanding that she would only be Princess Consort out of respect for Charles’ deceased ex-wife, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.

Charles publicly declared his love for Camilla in his first public address as King.

“This is also a time of change for my family,” he said. “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

Getty

While Charles has big plans for this new era, insiders say he’s currently focused on mourning his beloved mother.

“To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want to simply say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Getty

Palace Shake Up!

After 70 years under Queen Elizabeth’s control, King Charles has now inherited the royal property portfolio.

“Charles isn’t much a fan of the big palaces and castles, and would quite prefer to continue on in the homes he’s had for several decades,” says one source. “He has no interest in Windsor Castle because it’s draughty and under the Heathrow flight path – so William will probably get the keys for that property.

“Charles also plans to open more of Buckingham Palace to the public, and possibly even convert Balmoral into a museum and retain Birkhall as his Scottish home.”

The insider adds, “He is interested in the farmland at Sandringham so that will become his English country home, especially given William has now inherited Highgrove as part of the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Charles and William have already talked about setting Clarence House and Highgrove aside for his grandkids.”

The latest issue of New Idea is out now!