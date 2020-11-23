Jen's ex, John Mayer, was eight years her junior! Getty

At the top of her list is Harry Styles, 26, who has previously admitted that Jen was his “first crush”.

“Courteney is actually acting as a go-between for them,” explains the source. “She’s friends with Harry through Ed Sheeran, who used to crash on Court’s couch in the early days of his career.

“Thanks to Court’s attitude, Jen slowly came around to the idea. And as Harry has a reputation for being into women who are more, well, experienced than himself, let’s just say he has indicated he’s very interested.”

Harry recently sported the same top Jen wore in an episode of Friends. Supplied

Another British man catching Jen’s eye is her old Mother’s Day co-star Jack Whitehall.

According to a second insider, she’s noticed the 32-year-old comedian has “really come into his own” in the past few years and has been sending subtle messages to him by being the first to like his Instagram posts.

“Sadly, she’ll have to bide her time though, as Jack’s currently seeing someone,” explains the source. “But never say never!”

26-year-old Harry (left) and 32-year-old Jack (right) have both caught the eye of the 51-year-old actress. Getty

Friends have also put forward Timothée Chalamet, 24, as a potential suitor, but Jen thinks the Little Women actor “looks way too young for her to be comfortable”.

With that in mind, they’re hoping she’ll find a match in hunky Brooks Laich, the soon-to-be ex-husband of Julianne Hough.

The former ice hockey player, 37, and Jen are forever liking each other’s hot photos on Instagram, and it’s started raising eyebrows.

At 24-years-old, Timothée (left) is the youngest lad to take Jen's fancy, while 37-year-old Brooks (right) is the eldest of the potential suitors. Getty

“You have to admit, Brooks looks like Brad a bit ... he’s got this rugged action-hero look about him.

It would be nice to see Jen break out of her usual actor-partner mould – she’d probably have a lot of fun with an active and athletic guy,” says a source.

“And now that Brooks is getting divorced, it might open the door for them to see if this little online flirtation can turn into real life!”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!