Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten are plagued by split rumours… so, is it all over?

Dylan Alcott and Chantelle Otten are one of Australia’s most loved-up couples, but sadly, they’ve been hit by split rumours in recent months.

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The Paralympian and the sexologist have sparked fresh split rumours after a prolonged period of social media silence.

And with Chantelle now based in New York while Dylan remains in Australia, fans have been sent into a frenzy over their relationship status.

Neither has spoken publicly about the rumours, but a glance at their social media shows the pair haven’t shared a dedicated post about each other since 2024.

Chantelle and Dylan in happier times. (Credit: Getty Images)

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Since then, their feeds have told very different stories.

While his Instagram is filled with golf outings and appearances at his Ability Fest events, hers documents her new life in New York.

When Chantella confirmed her move to the US earlier this year, there was no mention of where Dylan fitted into the picture.

“I’m basically here to do everything I’ve done over in Australia and bring it to the US,” she told her followers.

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Her New Year’s recap video was equally telling — featuring her dog, Sauce, and a visit to a hair salon, but there was no sign of Dylan.

In the caption, she described 2025 as the year of “letting things fall away that simply couldn’t come with me.”

On another Instagram post on January 8, Chantelle’s list of “outs” for 2026 included “relationships that have reached their expiry date”.

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Dylan, for his part, told the Daily Mail last year he wasn’t sure he would be following Chantelle to America.

Chantelle’s posted a telling Instagram Reel in January 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair still follow each other on Instagram, and rumours of a split first surfaced last year when Chantelle secured a US working visa — at which point both insisted they were still together.

Their romance began in late 2018, when Chantelle was dragged along to the launch of Dylan’s memoir Able by a friend.

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“I looked across the room, and I saw him and I just went, ‘Ah, that’s my person,'” she later told Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast.

“That’s the person I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Whether that chapter is now closed remains to be seen.

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