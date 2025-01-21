TikTok can get a bad wrap for a lot of things (sometimes for good reason), but one thing it is particularly useful for is home organisation tips and hacks.

Advertisement

So, in between your doom scrolling, why not let the social media app serve you up some high quality inspiration and ingenuity? We’ve seen everything from clever storage tips to tidy cords and how to organise your fridge.

Online furniture retailer Temple & Webster has pulled together some of the most useful home organisation hacks shared across TikTok so you can start 2025 off right.

Creating a drop zone can be a game changer for organising your home (Credit: Getty)

TikTok hack: Create a drop zone

Not sure what a drop zone is? You may have one in your home without realising it.

Advertisement

A drop zone is simply a designated area of your home where you put daily essentials and other items on high rotation. Think shoes, bags, hats and keys.

Drop zones are great for busy homes and families, and creating a well-organised one is a game changer.

Creating your perfect drop zone will depend on the people in your home, your needs and preference. For example, a house full of parents with teenagers will need a different drop zone to a couple with a toddler!

How to create your drop zone

Console tables

Shoe cabinets

Baskets for storage

Wall hooks

Advertisement

You’ll never lose anything again with an organised pantry (Credit: Getty)

TikTok hack: Organise your pantry

Can you never find anything in your pantry cupboard? Or maybe you dread reaching towards the back, worried about the expired jars and tins that are buried in the depths of it?

Advertisement

Organising your pantry is a trend for a reason! While matching jars and containers definitely look aesthetically pleasing, they also serve a functional purpose. These canisters are great to fit neatly together and remove excess packaging and clutter.

By labelling them, you can also create an organised system that’s easy to locate all of your food.

Another tip from Temple & Webster is to use a kitchen island with inbuilt storage.

How to create your perfect pantry

Containers

Jars

Labels

Pull-out drawers for access

Advertisement

Keep your kids playing, and keep your home organised! (Credit: Getty)

TikTok hack: Create a kid’s storage system

Who knew kids caused so much mess? We love buying our kid’s toys but it’s frustrating watching them slowly taking over our homes.

Advertisement

So, getting creative with storing children’s toys but keeping them accessible is a real winner for your sanity.

To create a smart kid’s storage system, Temple & Webster recommends furniture with a dual purpose. This way you don’t add to the chaos!

How to create a kid’s storage system

Storage ottoman

Bunk beds with shelves or drawers

Bookshelf

Trunks