Bree Bain (née Desborough ) has revealed she was dating Ryan Kwanten when they were on Home and Away. Getty

Bree played Justine, the love interest of Ryan's Vinnie. Channel Seven

Bree, who played Justine Welles from 1997 to 2000 revealed to the site: “I loved working with Ryan. We didn’t come out to the public at the time, but we dated for the whole time I was on the show! He was my first boyfriend.”

Since then, Bree has gone on to marry a Canadian man, with whom she shares two children and now runs a photography business.

Ryan’s character Vinnie Patterson was a fan favourite, best known for his marriage to Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and the actor went on to big things in the US, including roles in hit series True Blood and string of Hollywood films.

Ryan's character also married Leah (played by Ada Nicodemou). Channel Seven

It’s not the first time a Home and Away star has revealed a secret romance with a co-star, years after it occurred.

Following the tragic death of Dieter Brummer earlier this year, fellow Home and Away star Kristy Wright revealed that the actor was her first love as she penned a touching tribute.

“Dieter and I started dating when I was 17. He had just finished Home and Away and I had just started and I’m not sure how we did it but we managed to keep our relationship out of the eyes of the scrutinising media,” Kristy wrote in a poignant Instagram post.

Kristy Wright and the late Dieter Brummer also dated without anyone knowing. Instagram

