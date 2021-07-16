Who is it? Instagram

Let’s look at the two prominent theories below.

Nikau

Fans will be aware that Bella and Nikau have had a tough time, to say the least, lately given the aspiring model cheated on his girlfriend and broke her heart.

With Bella’s big photography event being held in the city Nikau tries to come along.

In the teaser we see Bella yelling at him, “You are not coming to the city!”

Before he replies: “I can drive you there.”

Nikau begs to go with Bella. Seven

A hint perhaps he defies Bella’s wishes and gets behind the wheel anyway?

Fans seem to think so.

“It’s Nikau in Deans car..” one writes before another adds: “Whoever it is they are tall..I say Nikau.”

The car plummets down hill. Seven

Ziggy & Dean

The biggest piece of evidence that points to Dean being involved seems fairly obvious: The red vehicle belongs to him.

In the teaser we see Dean coax Ziggy away from the event before they run off together.

After the car has crashed viewers can hear very feint screams for help, while we don’t know who they belong to we can say without a doubt they belong to a woman – Ziggy, perhaps?

Dean takes Ziggy from the event - but how did they get away? Seven

“I think Dean even though people saying it isn't because of a missing arm tattoo but his arm is wrapped and he wears those shoes n drives a red commodore,” one fan theorised.

Others noted they had seen the Summer Bay character hobbling around set on crutches suggesting the injury is from the accident.

“Also hear maybe Dean in there too,” one fan wrote, “As he was filming on crutches so not sure if that do to do with the crash or not.”

Looks like we’ll have to tune in to find out.