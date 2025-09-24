Are you low on nutrition? Add one of these greens powders to your routine ASAP

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you’re one of the many gals who suffer from an insufficient amount of nutrition in their diet, then a greens powder might just be a step in the right direction.

Do you often feel fatigued, suffer from hair loss and bad sleep, or even constipation? You’re not the only one.

In fact, in 2022–23, 56.2 per cent of adult Australians failed to meet the guidelines for the recommended daily serves of fruit, according to the National Health Survey, while a vast majority (almost 94 per cent) failed to meet the guidelines for recommended daily serves of vegetables.

But the beauty of a greens powder? You can have it in so many different ways! If eating multiple salads or servings of fruit and veg a day seem difficult, why not plop a scoop of greens powder into your smoothie blend, or baked goods? Even an acai bowl will do the trick, or a homemade juice!

That’s why a greens powder can often be the missing key to your routine. Scroll to find out more!

How does a greens powder work?

Greens powders come in all shapes and sizes with various ingredients (commonly united by the use of ‘supergreens’ and fruits). But when it comes to benefits, the most commonly highlighted goals found across greens powders tend to consist of:

Increasing energy levels Reduce bloating and promote smoother digestion Prebiotics and probiotics Help your gut microbiome flourish Support reduce sugar cravings and healthy appetite control

The best greens powders to add to your routine in 2025

05 Strawberry Kiwi Super Beauty Greens $65.00 at The Collagen Co. Okay, what’s not to love about a strawberry and kiwi-flavoured drink that’ll help you reach your recommended serves of fruit and vegetables? It’s as delicious as it is good for you! The formula is designed with you in mind (yes, you) to help you minimise that pesky bloated feeling after meals, support healthier and shiny locks on that head of yours – not to mention skin & nails – and encourage smoother digestion. Remember to always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Is greens powder actually good for you?

Greens powders can be a beneficial supplement to your diet, providing vitamins and minerals, but they should not replace whole foods.

What is in greens powder?

The most commonly used ingredients in greens powders consist of ‘supergreens’ (such as spirulina, kale, spinach, wheatgrass, barley grass, etc.) and fruits rich in antioxidants, flavour and phytonutrients (such as blueberries, pineapple, apple powder, banana powder, etc.).

When it comes to supplementary ingredients and benefits, different greens powders can differ in what they use to offer those additional boosters.

For example, Switch Nutrition’s Greens powder contains five strains of probiotics, Irish sea moss, an organic mushroom blend, and adaptogens (among other things) to deliver a unique super-charged serve of daily greens.

