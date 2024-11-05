Olympian-approved sleep supplements for a better night’s rest

Whether you’re training for the Olympics or working a 9 to 5, getting a good night’s sleep is very important.

A night of quality sleep is vital for mood regulation, everyday performance, and immune health – three aspects that can make or break your day.

Australian Olympian and boxing sensation Harry Garside has partnered with Swisse Wellness to help Aussies prioritise both their sleep and overall well-being.

As a professional athlete, Harry understands the importance of a good night’s sleep and how crucial it is for both physical and mental health.

However, Harry’s advice isn’t just for Olympians… his tips and tricks are for anyone looking to improve their overall health through sleep.

Harry Garside has partnered with Swisse Wellness. (Credit: Supplied)

Swisse Wellness, Australia’s number one best-selling sleep supplement brand, encourages a holistic approach to better sleep, just like Harry.



By incorporating practices like breathwork and reducing your screen time before bed, you will be able to improve the quality of your sleep.



However, if you’re looking to take the next step, Swisse offers a range of sleep supplements from tablets to gummies that are designed to help relax the body and promote a deeper sleep.

The best Olympian-approved Swisse Sleep Supplements

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

01 Swisse Ultiboost Sleep $29.99 (60 tablets) at Swisse BENEFITS Natural sleep support with valerian

Calms the mind and eases sleeplessness

Includes licorice, hops, China root, and Anemarrhena

Vegan and vegetarian-friendly formula

Ideal for nervous system support and relaxation shop now

02 Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium + Sleep $35.99 (60 tablets) at Swisse BENEFITS With Passionflower and Hops traditionally used in Western Herbal Medicine for calming and sleep support

With easily absorbed magnesium citrate

Reduces muscle cramps with magnesium supplementation

Magnesium supports muscle relaxation shop now

03 Swisse Ultiboost Calm + Sleep Gummies $29.99 (60 gummies) at Swisse BENEFITS Contains Passionflower traditionally used in Western herbal medicine to reduce restless sleep

Features Vitamin B5 to support nervous system health

Delicious berry flavour in a 99% sugar-free gummy shop now

You can check out the rest of Swisse’s sleep range here.

Please note: The information provided here is not intended as medical advice. It is advisable to consult with your doctor or healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or wellness routine.

