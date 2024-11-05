  •  
Olympian-approved sleep supplements for a better night’s rest

It's time to prioritise your health!
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
person sleepingGetty

Whether you’re training for the Olympics or working a 9 to 5, getting a good night’s sleep is very important.

A night of quality sleep is vital for mood regulation, everyday performance, and immune health – three aspects that can make or break your day.

Australian Olympian and boxing sensation Harry Garside has partnered with Swisse Wellness to help Aussies prioritise both their sleep and overall well-being.

As a professional athlete, Harry understands the importance of a good night’s sleep and how crucial it is for both physical and mental health.

However, Harry’s advice isn’t just for Olympians… his tips and tricks are for anyone looking to improve their overall health through sleep.

harry garside swisse wellness
Harry Garside has partnered with Swisse Wellness. (Credit: Supplied)

Swisse Wellness, Australia’s number one best-selling sleep supplement brand, encourages a holistic approach to better sleep, just like Harry.

By incorporating practices like breathwork and reducing your screen time before bed, you will be able to improve the quality of your sleep.

However, if you’re looking to take the next step, Swisse offers a range of sleep supplements from tablets to gummies that are designed to help relax the body and promote a deeper sleep.

The best Olympian-approved Swisse Sleep Supplements

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

SWISSE ULTIBOOST SLEEP

01

Swisse Ultiboost Sleep

$29.99 (60 tablets) at Swisse

BENEFITS

  • Natural sleep support with valerian
  • Calms the mind and eases sleeplessness
  • Includes licorice, hops, China root, and Anemarrhena
  • Vegan and vegetarian-friendly formula
  • Ideal for nervous system support and relaxation
shop now
SWISSE ULTIBOOST MAGNESIUM + SLEEP

02

Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium + Sleep

$35.99 (60 tablets) at Swisse

BENEFITS

  • With Passionflower and Hops traditionally used in Western Herbal Medicine for calming and sleep support
  • With easily absorbed magnesium citrate
  • Reduces muscle cramps with magnesium supplementation
  • Magnesium supports muscle relaxation
shop now
SWISSE ULTIBOOST CALM + SLEEP GUMMIES

03

Swisse Ultiboost Calm + Sleep Gummies

$29.99 (60 gummies) at Swisse

BENEFITS

  • Contains Passionflower traditionally used in Western herbal medicine to reduce restless sleep
  • Features Vitamin B5 to support nervous system health
  • Delicious berry flavour in a 99% sugar-free gummy
shop now

You can check out the rest of Swisse’s sleep range here.

Please note: The information provided here is not intended as medical advice. It is advisable to consult with your doctor or healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or wellness routine.

