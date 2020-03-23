The former couple were believed to be "soulmates". Getty

Although onlookers spied some serious chemistry between the pair, with Harry now married to Meghan Markle and Chelsy, 34, seeing a new man, the sources doubt the former couple would ever reunite.

“She and Harry have a serious connection, but I doubt they would ever hook up on anything,” they added.

That said, Harry reportedly opted to have his phone switched off during the get-together.

“Some joked that he didn’t want Meghan tracking him down on GPS,” the source added.

For Harry, it was a great opportunity to let off some steam after all the pressures of‘Megxit’.

Meghan wasn't aware of her husband's actions. Getty

“Spending time with people he cares about dearly reminded Harry of the good old days, when he didn’t have a care in the world,” the insider said.

According to the source, Harry just wanted to enjoy catching up with friends and to avoid conflict with Meghan.

“He’s gotten in trouble with her before for drinking too much and staying out late!”

Despite the reunion, the source is adamant that there was nothing untoward between the old flames.

“Nothing happened between Harry and Chelsy and deep down Meghan trusts him,” the source continued.

A rare photo from Harry and Chelsy's intimate and private collection. Supplied

But royals expert Phil Dampier believes the bond between Harry and Chelsy will always run deep.

“I’m sure Harry carries a torch for her deep down but I don’t think he regrets them splitting up now he has Meghan,” Phil says.

The author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan in Their Own Words believes Harry “would have married” Chelsy – if it weren’t for her reluctance to live her life in the public eye as a royal.

British TV personality Lizzie Cundy echoes Dampier’s sentiment, with the well-connected ex-football WAG telling New Idea that many of Harry’s friends believe Chelsy was “the one for Harry”.

“His friends all loved Chelsy; she was good fun, she didn’t isolate anyone, which seems to have happened with Meghan,” Lizzie reveals.

The columnist added that many of Harry’s friends think “he’s a different person around Meghan”.

“It’s very sad, because Harry had a great set of loyal, trusted friends … But they’ve all been cut off since Meghan.

“I don’t think they feel that would’ve happened if he had stayed with Chelsy.”

According to Meghan’s former pal Lizzie Cundy, the duchess will be far from happy about a Harry and Chelsy reunion. Getty

To make matters worse, Meghan is also said to be jealous about how well Chelsy gets on with all Harry’s pals and also how close she was to his sister-in-law Kate.

But both Dampier and Lizzie were intrigued by Chelsy’s recent interview with Tatler magazine. The tell-all, which came out late last month as Harry and Meghan were completing their final royal engagements, saw Chelsy speak frankly about the level of public scrutiny she dealt with during her seven-year relationship with the prince.

“Chelsy has kept a fairly low profile recently so it’s significant she’s given an interview at the same time as Harry and Meghan’s final royal engagements,” says Dampier. “Perhaps she’s making a point and saying ‘Look what you missed!’”

Lizzie interpreted Chelsy’s interview as a show of support for Harry’s decision to leave the royal family – but speculates that the timing may have ruffledthe feathers of Harry’s wife, Meghan, “I think she will be like, ‘Why is an ex now coming out?’.”

“This is a real show of support for Harry, but with Meghan, with it being an ex, and Chelsy of all exes, I don’t think she will be too happy.”

Chelsy also used the interview to confirm her new romance. “Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new and I don’t want to say too much,” she revealed.

But when specifically asked about Harry and Meghan, the blonde beauty remained tight-lipped.

“I would really rather not say anything about Harry and Meghan,” she responded.