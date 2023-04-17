Aussie actor Gyton Grantley, best known for House Husbands and Underbelly, loves to cook! Nine

Gyton has previously shared videos of himself making barramundi fish, dumpling soup and many other yummy-looking dishes.

We shouldn’t be surprised though; in 2010, Gyton appeared on Julie Goodwin’s cooking show Home Cooked! as a guest star and the two made a thick chicken noodle soup together.

Gyton won Most Outstanding Actor at the 2009 Logie Awards for his performance in Underbelly.

WATCH: How does Gyton Grantley get prepped for the Logies?

The actor has also starred in House Husbands and the Kate Winslet film The Dressmaker. His most recent role was as the Narrator of the 2021 reality show Space Invaders.

However, Gyton has two upcoming projects set to premiere in 2023. He will play Cain Foster in the TV show We Were Tomorrow and Allan Carter in the TV mini-series Human Error.