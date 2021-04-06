Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

GYTON GRANTLEY

In arguably his most famous on-screen role, Gyton Grantley played driver-turned-drug-kingpin Carl Williams in the original Underbelly in 2008. He later reprised the character for spin-offs Fat Tony & Co and Informer 3838. But a year prior to his breakout gig, Gyton briefly appeared on Home and Away and was embroiled in a love triangle with none other than Chris Hemsworth! Gyton’s character James shared a romance with Kit (Amy Mizzi) who was pregnant with Kim’s (Chris Hemsworth) child. Messy!

Channel Nine/ Channel Seven

RODGER CORSER

Who doesn’t love a boy in blue? In season one of Underbelly, Rodger Corser was the man behind the fictional cop Steve Owen, who was determined to bring Melbourne’s most notorious underworld figures to justice. Over in Summer Bay in 2006 however, Rodger played another character who was trying to cut Chris Hemsworth’s grass! His character Hugh Sullivan made a play for Rachel Armstrong (Amy Matthews) who was in a relationship with Kim at the time.

Channel Seven

Channel Nine

DANIEL ALMALM

In the 90s, Daniel Almalm played Jack Wilson who was one of the troubled foster children who were prolific in the early years of Home and Away. One of his memorable plots involved a being one of Sally Fletcher’s (Kate Ritchie) first boyfriends during a shortlived romance. More than a decade later, Daniel popped up on Underbelly’s first season, portraying underworld figure, drug dealer Dino Dibra.

Channel Seven

KESTIE MORASSI

Actress Kestie Morassi joined Home and Away in 2017 as part of the Astoni family, playing matriarch Maggie, who was married to Ben (Rohan Nichol) before the couple left for Italy three years later. On Underbelly, her on-screen relationship was a lot more problematic. She portrayed lawyer Zarah Garde Wilson who got in too deep in the underworld when she began a romance with crime figure Lewis Caine (Marcus Graham), who was eventually gunned down.

Channel Nine

Channel Seven

MARCUS GRAHAM

Speaking of Marcus Graham, he was another actor who dipped his toes in both Home and Away and Underbelly. Though his stint as Lewis Caine came to a horrific end when his character was murdered, his life in Summer Bay was slightly less dramatic. Marcus’ character Harvey Ryan enjoyed a relationship with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and they even tied the knot before Harvey sadly left the Bay in 2014 after two-and-a-half years on the show.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

LES HILL

Playing Home and Away’s Blake Dean from 1990 to 1993, Les Hill was one of Summer Bay’s first heartthrobs. It was a stark contrast to his role on Underbelly in 2008, where he played the dangerous criminal Jason Moran whose life was cut short after being gunned down.

Channel Nine/ Channel Seven

CALLAN MULVEY

While Callan Mulvey is much better known for his iconic role as Drazic in Heartbreak High than his Home and Away guest stint, the actor did in fact touch foot on the sandy shores of Summer Bay. He played gang member Johnny Cooper in various stints from 2006 to 2008 and took a special disliking to Sally (Kate Ritchie). On Underbelly, he brought the fear factor as notorious Melbourne underworld figure Mark Moran, brother to Jason Moran.

Channel Seven

ROBERT MAMMONE

During his time on Home and Away from 2009 to 2013, Robert Mammone played Dr Sid Walker, who was dad to Indi (Samara Weaving), Dex (Tom Green/ Charles Cottier) and Sasha (Demi Harman). His career path was quite different on Underbelly as underworld figure Tony Mokbel – one of the few surviving key people from the gangland wars.

Channel Nine

Channel Seven

ELLA SCOTT LYNCH

Ella Scott Lynch’s time on Home and Away was a somewhat controversial one, as she took over from Bec Hewitt as Hayley when the aforementioned actress quit the soap after seven years. Ella did make her own mark in the Underbelly franchise playing several characters however. Among them was Camille Alavoine in Underbelly: Badness, Margaret in Underbelly: Chopper as well as the lead role of Nicola Gobbo in spin-off Informer 3838.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

KATE RITCHIE & MARTIN DINGLE WALL

Kate Ritchie was one of Home and Away's most famous ever stars, thanks to her 20-year stint as Sally Fletcher who grew up before the nation’s eyes. And although she had many romances during her days in Summer Bay, one of her most prominent was her marriage to Flynn (originally played by Martin Dingle Wall). In 2009’s Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities, the pair were reunited as a more sinister husband-and-wife duo, playing Judi and Les Kane in the 13-part series set in the 70s and 80s.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

DIETER BRUMMER

Whenever a list emerges of Summer Bay’s most iconic couples, Dieter Brummer’s Shane and Melissa George’s Angel are guaranteed to be on it – despite the actors despising one another in real life. Following his time as a Home and Away heartthrob in the 90s, Dieter all but disappeared from the spotlight – until his triumphant return as corrupt cop Trevor Haken in Underbelly seasons two and three.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

JESSICA TOVEY

It seems Summer Bay star to Underbelly cop is a well trodden path for many Aussie actors! Another actress staking a claim on this route is Jessica Tovey, who played the beloved Belle Taylor from 2006 until she was killed off in 2009. In 2010 she took on the role of policewoman Wendy Jones in Underbelly: The Golden Mile, who found herself embroiled in a romantic liaison with John Ibrahim (Firass Dirani).

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

MARK FURZE

In Underbelly: The Golden Mile, Mark Furze played the horrible boyfriend of sex worker-turned-policewoman Kim Hollingsworth, with his most memorable scene involving his character throwing her pet cat out the window. Luckily, on Home and Away the actor played a much more likeable character, Ric Dalby, who stole the hearts of Aussie teenagers from 2004 to 2008 with his brooding bad boy persona.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

JAKE RYAN

Home and Away fans would instantly recognise the name and face of Jake Ryan, who played popular character Robbo from 2017 and 2020 – leaving viewers in floods of tears when he was tragically killed in a dramatic car chase. But what Robbo fans might not realise is the actor who played the bad boy was once on the other side of the law when he played a cop in 2011’s Underbelly: Razor.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

CONRAD COLEBY

Fighting side by side with Jake’s character on the right side of the law in the Roaring Twenties, was Conrad Coleby, who played a constable in Sydney’s first drug squad. The role was a far cry from his days as Roman Harris on Home and Away from 2007 to 2009, with Roman being an ex-SAS soldier and dad to Nicole Franklin (Tessa James).

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

RICK DONALD

In scenes playing out on Home and Away, Rick Donald’s character Keiran is causing all sorts of strife in Summer Bay and has been caught up in showdowns with stalwarts Roo (Georgie Parker) and Alf (Ray Meagher). But in Underbelly: Razor, the shoe was well and truly on the other foot when his character Barney Dalton found himself in trouble as he was blown to smithereens by a gunman outside a pub.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

JEREMY LINDSAY TAYLOR

Hard as nails and as dodgy as they come, Home and Away’s Detective Dylan Carter was a recurring role that Jeremy Lindsay Taylor embodied from 2016 to 2019. But way before playing a corrupt cop, JLT portrayed notorious gangster Norman Bruhn in Underbelly: Razor before the character met a bloody end.

Channel Seven

Channel Nine

LINCOLN LEWIS

From teen heartthrob to disfigured toyboy! Lincoln Lewis shot to fame playing Geoff Campbell on Home and Away from 2007 to 2010. After waving goodbye to Summer Bay, Lincoln appeared in Underbelly: Razor, playing the much younger love interest of Sly Grog queen Kate Leigh (Danielle Cormack). He met his match in a brutal street fight that ended with his face being slashed beyond recognition.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

JODI GORDON

Actress Jodi Gordon was one of Home and Away’s most popular stars from 2005 to 2010 when she played Martha MacKenzie. Reappearing on Underbelly: Badness in 2012, Jodi took on the character of Kylie Keogh, a senior member of the NSW police force media.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

Channel Nine

TODD LASANCE

To Home and Away diehard fans, Todd Lasance will always be known for his breakout performance as the adored Aden Jefferies, who he played from 2005 to 2010. But the actor has had an impressive career since his Summer Bay days including not one but two stints in the Underbelly franchise. In 2011’s Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here, Todd played Sgt Dean Thomas. Then, in 2018 he played bikie Syd Collins in Underbelly Files: Chopper.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

ZOE VENTOURA

Packed To The Rafters star Zoe Ventoura found a whole new slew of fans when she took on the role of Dr Alex Neilson on Home and Away for a short but sweet stint from 2019 to 2020. And in 2018 miniseries Underbelly Files: Chopper, Zoe had all eyes on her once again when she played Chopper’s first wife Mary Ann.

Channel Seven/ Channel Nine

PAUL O'BRIEN

Once a cop, always a cop! Paul O’Brien’s turn as good-looking policeman Jack Holden on Home and Away from 2005 and 2009 had fans enamoured with the star. And two years after departing the popular soap, Paul donned the uniform once again as he stepped into the role of murdered cop Rodney Miller in Underbelly Files: Tell Them Lucifer Was Here.