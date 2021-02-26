Congratulations! Todd Lasance (pictured) has been cast in new movie Black Site. Getty

The news will be extra exciting for Home and Away fans as earlier this week it was revealed Todd’s Summer Bay co-star Lincoln Lewis will be starring in the same project, which is filming on the Gold Coast.

Black Site will also headed up by another Aussie, Jai Courtney, whose star power is steadily rising in Hollywood with a slew of acclaimed projects next to his name, including The Suicide Squad and Unbroken.

As well as being set to appear in Black Site together, Jai and Todd also share a common link, as they’ve both previously held roles in US series Spartacus.

Reunited! Former Home and Away co-stars Lincoln Lewis (left) and Todd Lasance (right) will be back on screen together. Getty

Meanwhile, Todd and Lincoln have remained close friends since their turn in Summer Bay in the late 2000s and are often seen interacting on each other’s social pages.

Previously speaking about making the transition from Aussie productions to Hollywood, Todd admitted it can be “cutthroat”.

“It's insane. It is,” he confessed.

“You can't go over and stuff around because it's so cutthroat. You have tens of thousands of people lining up for these roles.”

Aussies galore! Black Site stars acclaimed action star Jai Courtney (pictured) Getty

He added: “[Hollywood auditions] are terrible. I've been to auditions where they haven't even looked up. They've got a camera rolling and they're like 'Yep, alright, start when you're ready. Great. Thanks. See ya.' And that's it.

“Sometimes over there it feels like just a cattle call but that's the market. You've got one chance, one take or you're out.”