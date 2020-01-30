Robbo ended up in hospital following a car accident on Monday's heartbreaking episode Channel 7

Jake's admission comes after the ex-Home and Away star took to Instagram to pay tribute to his character Robbo on the hit show.

Robbo was killed on the drama after a face-off with Scott (Trent Baines) – an AFP officer who finally revealed himself to be secretly working for the Ouroboros gang.

Robbo was held at gunpoint on a cliff's edge by Scott before a sudden change of heart sees the crooked cop drive the pair towards the hospital where Robbo's loved ones are being held hostage.



However, Scott makes a rash decision to run the car they're in off the road, tragically killing Robbo.

Jake Ryan took to Instagram to pay tribute to his character Robbo on the hit show. Instagram

After the episode aired, the Summer Bay's star took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from his time on the show.

"Wow, what a ride the last 2.5 yrs have been. So many good memories," he wrote.



"So much love to my Home and Away fam. Miss and love the lot of you. That's for such a fun experience. Cast and crew...amazing humans. Thanks for putting up with me. Fans and supporters, you are the most loyal, dedicated fans on earth. Thanks for all the love and support. Robbo&jaz4eva. Thanks legends. Peace out #R.i.pRobbo."