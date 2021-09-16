Underbelly: Vanishing Act will air in 2022. Nine

Fans of the Underbelly franchise will be thrilled to know the high-stakes drama series is not only returning next year, but coming along with it is an all-star cast.

Starring in the series is Wentworth star Kate Atkinson, who will play Melissa, alongside Colin Friels from Mystery Road, Love Child's Maya Stange and Sophie Bloom, and Ursula Mills from Out of the Blue.

Not to mention, Home and Away star Tai Hara will also be amongst the cast in the highly-anticipated series, which will air on Channel Nine in 2022.

Tai will star in the upcoming crime series. Nine

The series will follow the tale surrounding Melissa's high-profile life, where she disappeared on November 12 in 2020 after going for an early morning run just days after the Australian Federal Police and ASIC raided her home over claims of fraud.

The 49-year-old reportedly stole upwards of $20m from family and friends through investments spanning seven years, then used the money to fund her lavish lifestyle.

In February of this year, Melissa was confirmed dead after a shoe was found that contained the remains of her foot on a New South Wales south coast beach.