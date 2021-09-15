Alexander Bertrand plays Pasquale Barbaro. Seven

Alexander Bertrand

Die-hard Home and Away fans may recognise Aussie actor Alexander Bertrand from his small role as Constable Dave in the 2016 spin-off Home and Away: Revenge.

The 31-year-old also had prominent roles in a range of acclaimed film and television productions, including Les Norton and The Warriors.

In this new crime drama, Alexander stars as the main lead in Australian Gangster, playing the role of real-life crime figure Pasquale 'Pas' Barbaro.

Pasquale Barbaro

Pasquale Barbaro was a notorious Sydney crime figure who was well known to police and the criminal underworld.

Described as a heavily tattooed, muscled, and flashy dresser by the Sydney Morning Herald, Pasquale was also said to be an "Instagangster", a term to explain his love of posting images of himself and his fast cars to social media.

In 2016, Pascquale's criminal high life came to abrupt end when he was shot dead aged 35 at Earlwood in Sydney's inner west.

According to the ABC, the targeted shooting was just one of several in Sydney that year, and Pasquale's family has known links to the Calabrian mafia from Italy.

Louisa Mignone plays Melinda Barbaro. Seven

Louisa Mignone

Louisa Migone is an Australian actress and writer, known for work in Infini, Pandemic and Danger 5.

She plays the role of Pasquale's wife Melinda Barbaro in the miniseries, who is also the mother of his children.

Melinda Barbaro

In real-life, Pasquale Barbaro's ex-wife Melinda Barbaro recently shed light on their marriage, where she spoke to The Daily Telegraph about her ex-husband's devotion to God and shared how he would adorn his home with religious statues.

"Yes he loved his Versace shirts and Rolexes but he went to church to pray and was fiercely loyal and protective to me and our children," the 36-year-old told the publication in 2016.

She also spoke of how they would always "read the bible to the children at night", and that Pasquale was not the same man after leaving prison in 2013.

Rahel Romahn plays Mohammed Hamzy. Seven

Rahel Romahn

Rahel Romahn is one of the more well-known actors on this cast list, with AACTA and Logie award nominations under his belt for his role in The Principal.

He has starred in multiple Australian and US films and TV shows over the years, and his latest role in Australian Gangster is just a recent reflection of his talent.

Starring as Mohammed Hamzy, who is known as 'Little Crazy', Rahel brings to life a character based on the Brothers for Life gang member.

Mohammed Hamzy

Mohammed Hamzy is the cousin of one of Sydney's most dangerous prisoners, Brothers for Life gang founder Bassam Hamzy.

Mohammed is currently serving just over eight years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter in 2016 for two shootings that took place in 2012.

The now defunct Brothers for Life, also Brothers 4 Life or BFL, was a Middle Eastern crime gang that was highly active in south-western suburbs of Sydney.

Steve Bastoni plays Giuseppe Barbaro. Seven

Steve Bastoni

Actor Stephen Bastoni has a string of impressive credits to his name including the Emmy award winning On the Beach, Matrix Reloaded and the Water Diviner.

He is best known for his role as Constable Yannis 'Angel' Angelopoulos in Police Rescue and as Steve Parker in Neighbours.

In this new crime miniseries, Steve takes on the role as Pasquale's criminal father, who goes by the name Giuseppe 'Joe' Barbaro.

Giuseppe Barbaro

Pasquale's father Giuseppe 'Joe' Barbaro was just as notorious as his son, where the two were both jailed in 2005 after Joe was sentenced to six years for operating an interstate amphetamine ring with his son.

The two were described as “very very close” by Zaky Mallah, who served time in prison at the same time as the father-son-duo.

“I remember vividly when Joe was at the pod 10 gate waiting for his son to arrive," Zakey told news.com.au in 2016. “ I remember them hugging and kissing each other at the gate."

Australian Gangster is now available to stream on 7Plus.