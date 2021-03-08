Chris competed on the fifth season of DWTS. Instagram

In 2006 – just a year before he quit Home and Away to move to LA – Chris competed on the fifth season of DWTS, coming in fifth to retired AFL player Anthony Koutoufides.

While the insider notes that Chris, who has amassed an estimated $167 million net worth thanks to his starring role as Thor in Marvel’s film franchise, is “too high profile to compete again, he would never miss an opportunity to support a local production”.

“Having him make an appearance in the audience cheering on his former co-star would pull in ratings,” says the source. “Reuniting one of Summer Bay’s biggest star couples is genius … audiences will go crazy for it.”

“Bec is back home at the network that made her a star and she couldn’t be happier." Channel Seven

Chris and Bec first met in 2004 when he joined the Home and Away cast as Kim Hyde. He eventually became a love interest for Bec’s character Hayley Smith, with their on-screen romance facing many twists and turns.

Meanwhile, Bec’s return to the small screen has come as a shock to some, given she’s enjoyed a quiet life in Melbourne raising her three children with her tennis champion husband, Lleyton Hewitt.

While Bec, 37, has not officially been unveiled as a returning All Star by the network, the TV Week Logie winner has been snapped visiting The Space Dance & Arts Centre in Melbourne.

“Bec is back home at the network that made her a star and she couldn’t be happier,” says the source. “First it’s DWTS and then anything is possible … a return to Summer Bay cannot be ruled out!”