Lincoln Lewis (pictured) has scored a gig on new movie Black Site.

Meanwhile, Samara, who portrayed Indi Walker from 2009 to 2013, also managed to nab a plum role.

The blonde bombshell, 29, has signed on to play the late Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend Holly Madison in new US series Down The Rabbit Hole.

The limited series is based on Holly’s memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, penned about her life and experience in the Playboy Mansion.

Samara Weaving (pictured) is set to star as Holly Madison in US series Down The Rabbit Hole.

Samara has had a string of successes recently, having just filmed Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

She also recently appeared in hit Netflix series Hollywood and Stan’s Picnic at Hanging Rock.

Lincoln has kept himself busy of late as well. The 33-year-old will soon return to the screen on the horizon in upcoming Aussie horror film The Possessed, which also stars John Jarratt and The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent.

Since playing Indi Walker on Home and Away, Samara has carved an impressive path in Hollywood.

The actor has been candid in the past about the tough reality of the acting industry, especially when it comes to cracking Hollywood.

“The industry is based on rejections. So, you've just got to take it for what it is. The best thing you can do is just be prepared and you get there and you just give it your all,” he told Daily Mail Australia in 2018.

Despite his successes, Lincoln added: “It can get you down. It's your dream. You put your heart and soul into it. But it is one of those things where [rejection makes you] doubt yourself.”