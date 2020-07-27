Samara Weaving (left) scored a plum role in Nine Perfect Strangers, which rubbed Margot Robbie (left) the wrong way. Getty

“Margot got very used to being the only Aussie of her ilk in LA, and Samara was really only on the periphery for a good few years,” says a source.

“Margot was stung when Samara’s role was announced, and feels like she needs to up her game in case Samara leaves her in the dust.

“Margot’s been focusing on a lot of behind camera stuff, but now she’s looking for a sexy new starring role to remind Samara who the Aussie queen of movies really is. For now it’s a friendly rivalry, but this town can be cut-throat, especially for actresses.”

Samara first shot to fame in Home And Away (pictured with former co-star Luke Mitchell) before trying her luck in Hollywood. Channel Seven

Samara’s role in the hotly anticipated Nine Perfect Strangers was announced earlier this month.

The limited run series is based on the novel of the same name by esteemed author Liane Moriarty.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because she's also the author of acclaimed novel and subsequent series Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman will star as Masha in the screen adaption of Liane Moriarty's latest book. Getty

Samara plays one of the nine strangers, Jessica, who is searching for a better way of living by attending a boutique health-and-wellness resort.

Watching over them during their retreat is the resort's director Masha, played by Nicole, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies.

Along with Samara and Nicole, the incredible cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Asher Keddie and Luke Evans.

