The limited run series is based on the novel of the same name by esteemed author Liane Moriarty. If that name sounds familiar, it's because she's also the author of acclaimed novel and subsequent series Big Little Lies.

So, you know we're in for an absolutely thrilling new show.

Not to mention, the very impressive cast list including Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Samara plays one of the nine strangers, Jessica, who is searching for a better way of living by attending a boutique health-and-wellness resort. Watching over them during their retreat is the resort's director Masha, played by Nicole, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their minds and bodies. The series is anticipated to debut in 2021, so start counting down the days!

Samara’s first big acting gig came in 2008, when she scored the role of Kirsten Mulroney in local soap Out of The Blue.

Soon after that, she was cast in the recurring role of Indigo “Indi” Walker in Home and Away.

Samara moved to Hollywood but continued to act in Australian films like Mystery Road in 2013, and Bad Girl in 2016.

What cemented her status as an up-and-coming Hollywood player was getting cast as Heather in the first season of Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2015.

