"Absolutely adore our friendship, you’re like a sister to me." Instagram

She went on to write that getting to share the dancefloor with Bec again was "an unbelievable feeling".

"Can’t wait to have you back on Sydney ground otherwise I’m coming for you Melbourne," she wrote.

Despite their close friendship, the pair are about to become rivals as they compete for the coveted mirror ball trophy on the new season of Dancing With The Stars.

Kyly first appeared on DWTS in the 2014 season. Instagram

Kyly, who first appeared on Dancing in the 2014 season, was recently announced with the entire cast, and will be starring alongside familiar names like Ada Nicodemou, Luke Jacobz and Tom Williams.

There are also a few wildcards thrown in the mix, including Schapelle Corby, TV and radio personality Matty Johnson, TV host Renee Bargh, and model and actress Jessica Gomes.

Kyly and Bec will be starring alongside familiar names in the new DWTS season. Seven

The new season will premiere this Sunday, 11 April at 7.00pm, and will run for just two-weeks, unlike previous seasons which played out over several weeks.

The stars will be divided into two groups, taking to the stage on alternate nights across the season.

The leaderboard will be determined by a combination of judges’ scores and scores from the studio audience, with eliminations in every episode.