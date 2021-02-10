Newsflash! Rodger Corser (left with wife Renae) is a taken man. Getty

"I realised afterwards, that I'd actually seen Renae before dancing in a show (Saturday Night Fever)," Rodger recalled.

"I'd nudged one of the guys I went with and said, 'Check out the second dancer there.' He turned to me and said, 'You've got no chance, mate.' But it was her."

The couple then began dating, but just a few months in Renae was diagnosed with cervical cancer and told not only that she would never be able to have children, but that she wasn't likely to live longer than four years.

"For quite a while, it haunted me. I worried that (the cancer) might return. I was told I had four years to live and that did play on my mind," Renae told the magazine.

Despite advice from Renae's doctor to undergo a hysterectomy, she refused.

"It would be a test for any couple, you'd either feel closer or it would tear you apart," Renae told Woman's Day of the diagnosis and treatment. "But we faced it together and got through it."

Rodger (left) has been married to wife Renae (right) since October 2007. Instagram

However, Renae not only beat the cancer, but the couple went on to marry and have three children: Budd, 10, Cilla, nine, and Dustin, six.

Rodger also has an 18-year-old daughter Zipporah, whom he shares with his ex partner, Christine Anu.

For Zippy's most recent birthday, Renae shared her own Instagram tribute and penned: "Gosh you are growing up too fast! Happy birthday our beautiful big girl. We love you infinity and beyond."

Rodger's been a Gold Logie nominee for the past three years in a row, and in 2018 he sweetly credited his wife, who is now a stay-at-home mum, for his professional achievements.

"I couldn't do this without her support," he told TV WEEK at the time. "When we film Doctor Doctor in Mudgee [in country NSW], I'm often not around to help with the kids at home.

"But Renae has everything down to a finely drilled art and makes it possible for me to do what I'm passionate about."

And the love between the couple is clearly still there. To celebrate 13 years of marriage, Rodger shared a selfie of the two captioning it: "Happy 13 @renae.berry ya big bloody spunk #anniversary."

Rodger (left) first laid eyes on Renae (right) while she was performing on stage. Instagram

Juggling careers and family is most definitely a double act in the Corser/Berry household and the Doctor Doctor leading man confessed in 2018 that following filming of the third season, he stepped in as the stay-at-home dad.

"It's definitely my turn. My wife is studying kinesiology and some other therapies, and she has been juggling the kids and that while I've been away," he told Domain at the time.

"I'll get back into the trenches so to speak and start making the school lunches and taking them to swimming, so Renae can do her studies. I've got to catch up on some of the school drop-off and pick-ups."

So what's the secret to such a happy marriage? According to Rodger, it's about not giving up easily.

"I don't think we've been through anything better or worse than others. But you don't give up when it's easy to give up. Using the ejector seat isn't in my repertoire," he told Stellar in 2018.

Now those are some relationship goals right there!

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony here.