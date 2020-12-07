"What a glorious five years it's been": Doctor Doctor star Ryan Johnson (pictured) said an emotional goodbye to the show. Instagram

“Nearly five years ago I walked into this place and thought it’d be a nice place to spend some time but you never know how long you’re going to get to spend somewhere,” he began.

“But I just shot my last scene in Cobbitty where we film all the homestead stuff. And never say never, we could get another one but what a glorious five years it’s been.

“I just shot my last scene with the beautiful Nicole da Silva for this season. So feeling the feels right now. Feeling the big feels. What a wonderful, wonderful experience it’s been shooting Doctor Doctor. Still got more to shoot next week but this is my last day on the farm.”

Doctor Doctor, which also stars Rodger Corser and Nicole da Silva, has been a ratings hit for the network since kicking off in 2016.

Doctor Doctor which stars Nicole da Silva, Ryan Johnson and Rodger Corser (pictured from left) has been a ratings hit for Channel Nine. Channel Nine

Meanwhile, it is a fate that seems likely to be shared by Channel Nine stablemate SeaChange.

The reboot of the classic Aussie series returned to screens last year with original cast members Sigrid Thorton and John Howard as well as new additions such as Brooke Satchwell and Darren McMullen.

On Friday, Brooke told news.com.au that it doesn’t look like there are plans for another season of the revived series.

Brooke Satchwell (pictured with Darren McMullen) admitted she didn't think there were any plans for another season of SeaChange. Channel Nine

“I don’t believe there is,” she told the publication. “There’s not any word on that at this stage.”

The local arts industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many productions shut down or put on pause when COVID hit.

What’s more, many workers in the industry are hired on short-term contracts or on a casual basis, meaning they weren’t eligible for JobKeeper or government initiatives.