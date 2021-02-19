Congratulations! Aussie actor Gyton Grantley announced the arrival of his third child. Instagram

Gyton and Alex, who married in Byron Bay in 2016, are already parents to two sons: Rocco, five, and Sohi, two.

In an interview with Syn in 2018, Gyton previously opened up about the joys of fatherhood and being dad to their first child Rocco.

“It’s a whole new world. He’s the light of my life and it’s just wonderful because you get to re-experience everything in the world all over again through their eyes," he said.

“You get to see that amazement and wonder in his eyes and get to feel it again. It’s pretty awesome.”

“Introducing Olive Mabel Grantley also the future rapper OMG!" Gyton wrote (Olive pictured with mum Alex Ortuso). Instagram

Too cute! Instagram

However, there was one duty that comes part and parcel with being a dad that Gyton would be happy to give a miss if he had the chance.

“Changing dirty nappies … no one likes changing nappies,” he laughed.