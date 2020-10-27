SAS Australia recruit Firass Dirani (pictured) has been causing a stir on the gruelling reality show. Channel Seven

One of his surprising early roles was on kids’ TV show, Power Rangers, where he stuck up a romance with his co-star Melanie Vallejo, who went on to Winners & Losers fame.

While they were forced to keep their romance relatively low-key due to it being a family-friendly Disney production, the chemistry between the pair was sizzling.

"It was a Disney production, so we didn't even get to hold hands for the cameras, though I was pushing for it," Melanie previously told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"People say men look good in suits, but let me tell you, depending on the man, Spandex can be pretty damn attractive."

Firass met and dated Melanie Vallejo (second from right) when they starred together on Power Rangers. Supplied

But it was his leading role in 2010’s Underbelly: Golden Mile that really thrust Firass into the spotlight.

The gig, which saw Firass portray controversial Sydney identity John Ibrahim, earned him two TV WEEK Logie Awards in 2011. He nabbed the gongs for Most Popular New Male Talent as well as Outstanding Newcomer.

"It was full on," Firass told The Daily Telegraph of the vast number of raunchy scenes involved on the job.

"Getting naked in front of six people is quite bizarre. I've warned Mum; she's trying to prepare herself."

Firass's stint on Underbelly: Golden Mile thrust him into the spotlight (Pictured from left: Emma Booth, Firass and Dieter Brummer) Channel Nine

From there, his star power was on the rise and in one of his biggest roles to date, Firass played young father Justin in Channel Nine hit House Husbands.

The show, which aired from 2012 to 2017 also starred Gyton Grantley, Rhys Muldoon and Gary Sweet as the “house husbands”.

“He’s a bad boy full of heart but he’s slipped up a few times. He had a lot of success thrust upon him and he couldn’t handle the responsibilities. He made a few mistakes and now he’s trying to redeem himself,” he told TV Tonight in 2012 as he explained his character.

“He had heart and a sensitivity about him that I wanted to explore. I wanted to make him heartfelt and have a strong connection with the audience so that people can relate to him.”

Meanwhile, Firass admits he took on the challenge of SAS Australia “to test my Duendè. My Qalb. My heart. My resilience.”

He added, “I wanted to get punished, and that’s exactly what I manifested.”