I gave this powerful blender a whirl, and suffice to say, it’s the perfect gift for Father’s Day 

I pride myself on being a good gift giver. It’s like a sixth sense I have. No matter who the recipient is, I have a knack for finding the perfect gift to make them squee with delight.

Seriously, I once gave my foodie friend a personalised cookbook that had every meal we ever made – in university. She couldn’t stop laughing. From the elevated ‘cup of noodles’ to the ‘toast 10 ways’, it’s her favourite thing and is proudly displayed on her kitchen countertop.

Now, with Father’s Day right around the corner, I’ve found the most powerful tool of all to gift my dad. It’s one he’s (surprisingly) missing from his tool belt and like him, it’s a jack of all trades. It’s the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender.

Ooh, that looks like a delicious blend. (Image: Vitamix)

I recently tested out this very hyped – and I’ll admit, pricy – blender. Skeptical, I gave it a whirl. And wow, it did not disappoint.

Straight out of the box, I could already tell convenience was its specialty. The blender came with three easy pieces: a sleek white base, a container with a click-tight lid and a tamper. Along with some instruction manuals, that was it.

After admiring the prettiest thing my countertop has ever seen – how handy to have an under-base cord wrapper to keep unsightly cords under wraps? – I got ready to give her a whirl.

A smoothie afficionado, I prepped my ingredients. I remembered David Beckham promoted a popular food chain’s strawberry banana smoothie once, and thought I’d give that a go. Seemed easy enough. And if it was good enough for Becks, it was good enough for me.

I’m sure this Vitamix blender would get David Beckham’s tick of approval! (Image: Vitamix & Getty)

With the Vitamix’s easy-to-use controls, I loaded the container in the order suggested in the manual: liquids, soft fruits, veggies and then ice and frozen ingredients.

I popped the top on, turned it on and slowly increased to its highest speed. IT WAS SO POWERFUL!

Within seconds – yes SECONDS – the Vitamix blender effortlessly transformed my ingredients into a creamy, beautiful smoothie.

And the texture was flawless – no lumps, no chunks, just pure deliciousness.

The blender also made quick work of the (often dreaded) clean-up. Simply pop in some water with a drop of dish soap, put the lid back on and blend away on high for a personal bubble bath for your new favourite appliance. Give her a rinse and bam! Shiny and new – and ready for your next concoction.

The one downside? The first blend can smell a bit like something’s burning. But the manual says that’s normal and will ‘dissipate quickly’. It’s just the powerful motor getting primed.

I loved how creamy and smooth my smoothie was with this Vitamix Explorian blender! Yum! (Image: Supplied)

Final thoughts? Dad might have to get his own because it looks far too cute on my bench top! Just kidding. This powerful kitchen tool is about to help me secure my (rightful) spot as favourite child.

If you want to delight your dad, pick up this more affordable Vitamix (RRP $699), which is just as powerful and durable as its $1,000-plus counterparts at: