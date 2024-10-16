Why The Collagen Co’s nostalgic new flavour is going viral

There are few things more quintessentially Aussie than enjoying a banana Paddle Pop on a sweltering summer’s day.

Though simple, there’s just something about the iconic treat that perfectly accompanies a swim at the beach. The only thing that could be even better? Enjoying the nostalgic flavour, and knowing that it can contribute to your health and glow-up goals.

While it may sound like a pipedream, it could now be a reality thanks to The Collagen Co’s delicious new launch that’s going viral on social media.

The brand is known for its collagen-powered Glow Shakes that make weight loss easy and enjoyable, thanks to its mouth-watering lineup including strawberry milkshake, iced coffee, and even Violet Crumble. Now, fans are raving that the new limited edition Banana Milkshake flavour tastes exactly like banana lollies or yes, banana Paddle Pops.

What are the health benefits of The Collagen Co Glow Shakes?

And, it’s not just the fruity, creamy taste that people are going bananas over, either. Like all of the meal replacement shakes, Banana Milkshake is a hard-working multitasker when it comes to nourishing your body from the inside out.

Despite being low in calories, carbs, and sugars, It’s packed with over 29 grams of protein, to help keep you full and satisfied until your next meal. Plus, a whopping 17.5 of those grams of protein come from anti-ageing Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, meaning you can boost the radiance of your hair, skin, and nails at the same time.

The Glow Shakes are also enriched with five grams of prebiotic fibre and over 24 different vitamins and minerals, that can help you reach your daily nutrient goals. Need a morning pick-me-up? The green tea extract and MCT oil can give you a natural energy boost (without the comedown) while also supporting your metabolism.

What other flavours are available of The Collagen Co Glow Shakes?

Not a huge banana fan, or want to stock your pantry with a different flavour for every day of the week? The other flavours include:

You can also save 20 per cent by buying four different flavours of your choosing in a bundle.

