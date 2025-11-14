These beloved British treats are FINALLY coming to Australia

Calling all confectionery fans, because Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar are coming to Australia!

Advertisement

The beloved treats from British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) are just some of the must-have items that will soon be on sale at Coles.

“We’re excited to join forces with Marks & Spencer to welcome iconic favourites Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar Down Under for the very first time,” Coles Chief Commercial Officer, Anna Croft, said.

“Marks & Spencer is renowned for outstanding quality, and we’re thrilled to bring a selection of their most loved food products to Coles, giving millions of Australians the chance to enjoy the best of British right here at home.

Colin the Caterpillar and Percy Pig are coming to Coles! (Credit: Coles)

Advertisement

“Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking filler or a delicious treat to enjoy all year round, the M&S Food range at Coles offers more choice and even more reasons for our customers to shop with us.”

M&S’ Managing Director of International, Mark Lemming, said bringing the retailer’s treats to Australia was a major milestone.

“We know Australians have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar sweets, so we’re delighted to partner with one of Australia’s leading supermarkets, Coles – a partner that shares our values of quality food at trusted value to bring the magic of M&S Food to Australia for the very first time,” he said.

Find out more below.

Advertisement

Get excited, because Percy Pig is coming to Australia! (Credit: Coles)

What exactly is a Percy Pig?

Percy Pig has had a cult following for more than 30 years, often being a treat of choice for celebrities. Since it was introduced in 1992, it has transcended from a sweet treat to a cultural icon.

The iconic pig has appeared in beauty and fashion products, has an impressive TikTok following, and even auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

The chewy, vegan gums are made with real fruit juice and no artificial ingredients or flavourings.

Advertisement

You can also buy M&S’s iconic shortbreads from Coles. (Credit: Coles)

What Marks & Spencer treats can you buy at Coles?

The good thing is, you can enjoy a variety of Marks & Spencer goodies at Coles in-store and online at selected supermarkets across Australia from November 19.

With prices starting at $6, there is something for everyone.

Along with lollies and gummies, you can also buy the retailer’s iconic teas, shortbreads, and The Original Very Moreish Munch Tin, which has gone viral.

Advertisement

See some of them below.

For those shopping online with Deliver More, Coles’ Customer Fulfilment Centres in Victoria and New South Wales will feature an expanded selection of 24 products.

Go to coles.com.au/offers/marks-and-spencer-stores to see the full range.

Advertisement