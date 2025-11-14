These beloved British treats are FINALLY coming to Australia

Calling all confectionery fans, because Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar are coming to Australia!
The beloved treats from British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) are just some of the must-have items that will soon be on sale at Coles.
“We’re excited to join forces with Marks & Spencer to welcome iconic favourites Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar Down Under for the very first time,” Coles Chief Commercial Officer, Anna Croft, said.
“Marks & Spencer is renowned for outstanding quality, and we’re thrilled to bring a selection of their most loved food products to Coles, giving millions of Australians the chance to enjoy the best of British right here at home.
“Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking filler or a delicious treat to enjoy all year round, the M&S Food range at Coles offers more choice and even more reasons for our customers to shop with us.”
M&S’ Managing Director of International, Mark Lemming, said bringing the retailer’s treats to Australia was a major milestone.
“We know Australians have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar sweets, so we’re delighted to partner with one of Australia’s leading supermarkets, Coles – a partner that shares our values of quality food at trusted value to bring the magic of M&S Food to Australia for the very first time,” he said.
Find out more below.
What exactly is a Percy Pig?
Percy Pig has had a cult following for more than 30 years, often being a treat of choice for celebrities. Since it was introduced in 1992, it has transcended from a sweet treat to a cultural icon.
The iconic pig has appeared in beauty and fashion products, has an impressive TikTok following, and even auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.
The chewy, vegan gums are made with real fruit juice and no artificial ingredients or flavourings.
What Marks & Spencer treats can you buy at Coles?
The good thing is, you can enjoy a variety of Marks & Spencer goodies at Coles in-store and online at selected supermarkets across Australia from November 19.
With prices starting at $6, there is something for everyone.
Along with lollies and gummies, you can also buy the retailer’s iconic teas, shortbreads, and The Original Very Moreish Munch Tin, which has gone viral.
See some of them below.
Percy Pig Piglets
Enjoy all the classic Percy Pig flavours in adorable mini piglet-sized bites.
M&S Percy Pig Reversy Percy
These iconic Percy Pigs are flipped for more gummy goodness, with the ears and faces swapped around!
M&S Percy Pig Phizzy Pigtails
These are coated with sugar for an extra hit of fizz.
M&S Colin the Caterpillar Party Time
Get the party started with mix of fruit flavour gums, bursting with celebration-themed shapes including party hats, balloons and the Colin’s face.
M&S Colin the Caterpillar Cola Gums
With these you can look forward to a nostalgic taste of fizzy cola.
M&S Colin the Caterpillar Cherry Gums
Enjoy a burst of cherry-flavoured bliss in every bite.
M&S Colin the Caterpillar Fruit Gums
You’re guaranteed to get fruity and fun flavours in this packet.
M&S The Original Very Moreish Munch Tin
You can also look forward to limited-edition seasonal ranges, including The Original Very Moreish Munch Tin, which is a viral sensation.
M&S Luxury Gold Shortbread Flavoured Tea
Get the very best of British tea on Australian soil.
M&S Scottish Shortbread Selection Bus Tin
You can’t beat a shortbread, especially at Christmas time.
M & S Scottish Shortbread Assortment
This festive treat proves that you can never have too much shortbread.
M&S Penny Bazaar All Butter Shortbread Biscuit
And if that isn’t enough to feed the family, they have a THIRD option for you!
For those shopping online with Deliver More, Coles’ Customer Fulfilment Centres in Victoria and New South Wales will feature an expanded selection of 24 products.
Go to coles.com.au/offers/marks-and-spencer-stores to see the full range.