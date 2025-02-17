Grill’d has a new ‘protein packed’ Oscar Piastri burger

To celebrate to start of the GP racing season, Aussie healthy burger chain Grill’d has announced an exciting collaboration with F1 superstar Oscar Piastri.

The delicious new burger is absolutely packed with protein and is apparently topped with Oscar’s “favourite flavours”.

Here’s everything we know about the collab.

The new limited-edition burger is available from today (Credit: Supplied)

‘Most protein-packed burger yet’

Speaking about the new burger, Oscar says he has been a long-time fan of Grill’d’s healthy and nutritious burgers.

“The burger I’ve created with the team is not only packed with protein and low sugar but it tastes great,” he said.

According to the announcement, Oscar and Grill’d have made this new burger the most protein-packed yet.

The Oscar Piastri Burger comes with a 100% Australian Wagyu beef patty on a charcoal bun with papaya sesame seeds, super-charged OP chipotle mayo, crispy bacon, aged cheddar, shredded carrot, cos lettuce and Spanish onion.

It contains 13 essential vitamins and minerals, is low in sugar, decked in Oscar’s colours and topped with his favourite ingredients.

The Oscar Burger Piastri Pack comes with chips, dip and a drink (Credit: Supplied)

Grill’d managing director and founder Simon Crowe said they want to be there to support Aussie heroes like Oscar on and off the track.

“We know that athletes love and prefer Grill’d because of our performance and nutritional benefits, but more importantly they love the taste,” he said.

“Grill’d has therefore genuinely connected with athletes and so we’re pleased to partner with Melbourne’s own F1 driver Oscar Piastri.”

How to buy the Oscar Piastri Burger at Grill’d

The Oscar Piastri burger is available in-store or via delivery from Tuesday 18th February until the 31st March or until stocks last (so get in quick!).

It’s available as just the burger for $18.90 or as a Burger Pack for $27.90.

The Burger Pack comes with the Oscar Piastri Burger, Famous snack chips, super charged OP chipotle dip and a blood orange Remedy Sodaly.

