Fans of the flavours of berries can now rejoice because something sweet AND pink is available in time for Valentine’s Day.

Red Bull is making sure to showcase fruity flavours with its latest Berry Edition drink.

Read more about it below and where you can find it in Australia.

What is the flavour of Red Bull’s Berry Edition?

The Berry edition by Red Bull promises flavours of raspberry, forest fruits, as well as herbal notes, which are all found in a pink can.

Better yet, all of it comes together as a sugar-free drink!

It has already sparked conversations online and Aussies can now go and try it for themselves.

Where is Red Bull’s sugar-free Berry Edition available in Australia?

People can now snap up a 250ml can from 7Eleven, before it’s rolled out across the country from March 1. Next month, a larger 473ml can will also be for sale.

“We’re excited to be the first Australian retailer to sell the new Red Bull Berry Edition Sugarfree! With energy drinks being our fastest-growing drink category, we can’t wait to offer this new product to our customers first,” Drinks at 7 Eleven owner Michael Hovorka said.

It has even caught the attention of women’s AFL legend Chloe Molloy.

“I’m always drawn to Berry flavours, and I love that the new Red Bull Berry Edition is sugar-free. The taste is rejuvenating with the perfect amount of sweetness, and I’m obsessed with the pink can – it’s so pretty!” she said.

At the moment, people can buy two cans for $6.

For those who want to mix things up, Red Bull recommends using it to create a series of pink mocktails.

What other Red Bull editions can people buy in Australia?

Those who love unique flavours can also enjoy Red Bull’s Summer Blueberry, Tropical, Red, Green and sugar-free coconut editions in Australia.

For more information about them all, visit redbull.com.