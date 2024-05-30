A quick and easy snack that you can whip up in less than 5 minutes

Authentic Asian sauce and condiment brand Lee Kum Kee has dished some delicious snack-time inspiration with this quick and easy snack recipe.

This tasty, low-calorie healthy snack is ready in under five minutes and uses just four ingredients – perfect for those short on time!

Combining the freshness of veggie sticks with the umami-rich flavours of spicy chilli oil, this meal is sure to tantalise your tastebuds.

Chiu Chow Style Chilli Dip with Carrot and Cucumber

Ingredients:

Carrot

Cucumber

Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Style Chilli Oil

Mayonnaise

NOTE: Alter your portion sizes depending on how serves you would like.

Method:

Chop up the cucumber and carrot into batons and use Lee Kum Kee’s Chiu Chow Style Chilli Oil as a dipping sauce. For a creamier sauce, try mixing in some mayonnaise of your choice into the Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chow Style Chilli Oil. Serve and enjoy!

For more delicious recipes, click here.

Lee Kum Kee products are available to purchase from all major Australian supermarkets including Coles and Woolworths.

