Home Fashion

These best-selling sets will turn heads and they’re less than $60

Shop them before they sell out, again.
With warm weather on the horizon and a spring clean imminent, it’s no wonder we’re in the mood for a fresh new look to soak up the sun in. A new season is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something new, but finding an outfit under $100 is hard to come by these days.

Enter Best & Less’s best-selling printed co-ord sets. These went viral late last year, not only their cute designs but the price too, retailing at $60 or less for the set. They are available in six variations including different sleeve lengths and patterns, as well as offering up to a size 26, the sets are the perfect on-trend addition to your wardrobe that you can wear almost anywhere, even to the office!

Models wearing Best & Less coordinate set
(Credit: Best & Less)

Style it up with a heel and glitzy accessories for a comfortable night out. Wear it with sneakers on a family day trip, try it with swimwear to the beach or split the set and wear the shirts all spring long with jeans. The options are endless!

“My favourite is the black and white oversized geometric printed set. For an easy, comfortable weekday look I’ll style it with a sleek sandal, lightweight trench coat and cross-body bag to tie it all in,” said Aimee Bruce, New Idea Fashion Editor.

Shop the sets now before they go:

Best & Less printed set

01

Best & Less Women’s Drawstring Printed Pant

$30 at Best & Less

Best & Less Women’s Short Sleeve Printed Shirt

$25 at Best & Less

Best & Less matching set

02

Best & Less Women’s Wide Leg Textured Cotton Pant

$30 at Best & Less

Best & Less Women’s Long Sleeve Cotton Crinkle Shirt

$25 at Best & Less

Best & less printed set

03

Best & Less Women’s Drawstring Printed Pant

$30 at Best & Less

Best & Less Women’s Short Sleeve Printed Shirt

$25 at Best & Less

Best & Less chocolate brown set

04

Best & Less Women’s Wide Leg Textured Cotton Pant

$30 at Best & Less

Best & Less Women’s Plus Size Long Sleeve Cotton Crinkle Shirt

$30 at Best & Less

Aimee Bruce

After completing a Bachelor of Design at The Whitehouse Institute of Design and a 12-month internship with Elle Australia, Aimee began her nearly-decade long career in the Australian media. Starting off as a Fashion Assistant at OK! Magazine, she has since stayed in the hustle and bustle of the weekly titles working for mastheads such as OK!, NW, Woman’s Day, Take 5, That’s Life, WHO and New Idea, writing all things fashion and beauty. From offering her expertise in women’s style and covering the latest trends to styling various fashion and celebrity shoots over the years, she has a deep understanding of her audiences, what motivates them and how they’re evolving. Nowadays, she’s the Fashion Editor for WHO, New Idea and that’s life! across print and digital platforms and still thrives in the fast-paced world of weekly magazines. If she’s not trawling online shopping sites to help fashion addicts like herself find the perfect bag under $300, she’s getting up to speed with the next biggest trends in fashion, beauty and homewares to try in the name of research.

