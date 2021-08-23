"26 weeks of growing you." Instagram

"I will love you unconditionally and I know you will love me too. Thank you for choosing me little bean," Hayley added.

She went on to include the baby's due date, which is set for November 27 this year, after first revealing the news her pregnancy last month.

“I am 22 weeks pregnant with Farmer Will’s child,” Hayley wrote in a statement to news.com.au.

Hayley spoke of a "difficult" time during her pregnancy. Instagram

Hayley's fellow co-stars from Farmer Wants A Wife took to the comments under her post to share their love and support.

"Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh oh my golly gosh," Tara Hurl said.

"You will be an amazing mumma," Matt Trewin, who Hayley was originally dating on the show, commented.

"You’ll be a rockin mumma," Jess Nathan, who is currently with Farmer Andrew, said.

Hayley dated Matt (left) on FWAW, but fell pregnant with Will (right) after the show. Seven

Hayley was originally on the show to date Farmer Matt, but connected with Farmer Will after the show wrapped up.

“I started my relationship with Farmer Will in December, before the reunion episode was filmed a few weeks later in January," Hayley revealed.

The two briefly dated, but it wasn’t until after deciding to end things that Hayley learned she was pregnant.

“On the 2nd April I left his house thinking, ‘I’m never coming back, I’m done.’ The next morning I found out I was 6 weeks pregnant. I was terrified to tell him,” she wrote.

