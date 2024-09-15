Samantha Armytage’s rumoured deal with Channel Nine

Samantha Armytage’s departure from Channel Seven might be imminent, but her big TV comeback is rumoured to already in be the works – at Channel Nine!

New Idea hears Seven’s long-time rivals are eager to have the Farmer Wants A Wife host join their ranks. According to a well-placed insider, they want Sam, 48, to present their new reality acquisition, dating show The Golden Bachelor.

Nine’s bigwigs were reportedly impressed at the way Sam breathed “new life” into Farmer and want to recruit her once her contract with Seven runs out next month.

Sam might be swapping the farm for the Bachelor mansion.

Our TV insider dishes: “The strong ratings and a Logie nomination during Sam’s year hosting Farmer has cast her in a new light.”

Sam shared in August that she’d declined to renew her Seven contract. At the time, Angus Ross, Group Managing Director, Seven Television said: “After 21 years, Samantha has decided to leave the Seven Network in October this year. We fully understand and support her decision.”

Sam has quit Channel Seven after 21 years.

Channel Nine secured the Australian rights to The Golden Bachelor earlier this year. A spin-off to the popular franchise, it sees a mature-aged suitor competing to find love with older women. The series places a focus on long-term relationships while also highlighting the struggles that can come with finding love later in life.

“Nine will be pleased … it seems they’re taking Sam and have pinched The Bachelor from Network 10, so it’s win-win!” continues our source.

She earned a Logie nomination for her work on Farmer Wants A Wife.

Several insiders say Sam has the potential to go far at Nine. One says Nine will want to capitalise on having her in its roster.

“Much like how Sam was quickly promoted as host on Farmer, I expect she’ll pop up on other things too,” our source explains.

“She rose through the ranks on Sunrise and is very tenacious. Who knows, she could end up on Today down the line.”

While Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo are giving it their all against Sunrise hosts Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr, Seven’s brekkie offering continues to top the ratings.

“That won’t sit well with Nine’s bosses. If it takes getting Sam on that desk to attract audiences, they’ll do it,” the source adds.

