The Block’s Jesse and Paige share exciting baby news

The Block 2024 couple Jesse and Paige have taken to social media to confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Announcing the heartwarming personal news on their respective Instagram accounts in a joint post on August 18th, the couple shared a sweet video of them kissing and cuddling each other, and their fur baby in a park, before revealing a positive pregnancy test.

“Family of 4 loading,” the season 20 stars captioned the post.

Fans and friends of the pair were quick to jump in the comments section to offer their congratulations, including fellow 2024 blockhead Kylie Baker.

“Stop!!! Amazing news. You two will make the most incredible parents!! Plus, best looking. Miss you guys!”

“Congratulations, guys,” season 19 star Kristy Beames also penned.

The Perth-based couple were due to marry on December 12 last year, before cancelling their nuptials and eloping to Paris.

On November 25, they revealed they had tied the knot in the city of love, sharing a stunning snap from their special day with the simple caption “husband and wife.”

The young couple had a tumultuous time on the show. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Only a few months prior, they became the first team in The Block’s history to exit the show five weeks into filming.

They were replaced by sisters Maddy and Charlotte, who ultimately went on to win the season after selling their property for $3.5 million to Adrian Portelli.

