EXCLUSIVE: The one change that could DESTROY Australia’s favourite breakshow show FOREVER

NEED TO KNOW Insiders say Sunrise host Nat Barr is quietly worried about the possibility of her co-host, Edwina Bartholomew , leaving the show

host is quietly worried about the possibility of her co-host, , leaving the show Eddy is widely tipped to move to The Morning Show , following a highly successful co-hosting stint with Dr Chris Brown

, following a highly successful co-hosting stint with The pair have worked together at Sunrise in various roles since 2003, when Eddy joined as an intern, and Nat was a newsreader.

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We’re used to seeing Nat Barr bright-eyed and smiling through Australia’s toughest early mornings. But behind the scenes, insiders say the Sunrise host is quietly concerned about the possibility of a potential shake-up to the breakfast TV family she’s determined to hold together.

After years of ratings success at Brekky Central, a TV insider exclusively tells New Idea that Nat is fiercely protective of the current line-up – which includes her co-host Matt Shirvington, weather reporter Sam Mac and news presenter Edwina Bartholomew – making any whispers of talent reshuffles an unwelcome distraction.

“Nat loves the team they’ve built,” our insider reveals.

“She’s loyal to the people she works with, so any talk of change really hits hard.”

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Edwina and Nat have been through a lot together. (Credit: Channel Seven)

This particular concern comes amid mounting buzz surrounding Eddy. Word is that Eddy’s being viewed as the future of The Morning Show, following a successful fill-in stint alongside Dr Chris Brown back in April.

As Eddy and Chris kept Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies’ seats warm, viewers fell for the duo’s chemistry and playful banter. Social media lit up, with fans praising the pair.

“You two are hilarious and perfect together as hosts!” one viewer shared.

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Perhaps the biggest endorsement came from a long-time viewer who declared: “Dr Chris has always been my favourite fill-in host for Larry, love his personality and charisma and together with Eddy, another of my favourites, watching this morning is lovely.”

Now, our insider says executives have taken notice, with some seeing long-term potential in the pairing.

There’s also been plenty of laughs too! (Credit: Media Mode)

However, New Idea also understands that there is currently no plan to shake up the hosting roles on either show. But our insider adds, should Larry or Kylie decide to – one day – step away from their program, “Eddy and Chris are in the box seat to step up.”

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Over at Sunrise, the speculation has not gone unnoticed, with Nat reportedly especially worried at the prospect of her good friend Eddy moving on – even if that’s not set to happen imminently. The pair have worked together at the program, in various roles, since 2003, when Eddy joined as an intern, and Nat was a newsreader.

“Losing Eddy, or anyone, would be hard,” our insider says, especially as the team are still getting over farewelling their long-time colleague Mark Beretta. He resigned last November after 22 years on Sunrise.

Larry and Kylie have hosted The Morning Show since 2007. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Nat wants the show’s consistency to continue so that the audience can keep trusting what they see every morning,” adds the source.

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“She feels like the team is really humming right now and there’s a real fear that if one piece disappears, the magic could shift.”

Whether anything ultimately comes of the shake-up chatter any time soon remains unclear, but one thing is certain: viewers have become captivated by the idea of Chris and Eddy as a potential hosting duo.

“Nat wants her friend exactly where she is,” the insider continues.

“Eddy brings enormous heart to the show. The idea of her ever leaving genuinely upsets Nat.”

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