My Kitchen Rules’ Ash Pollard victim of horrifying robbery

“We had more robbers come last night.”

That was former MKR star Ash Pollard’s devastating update to social media on August 21.

The cook and radio presenter was visibly flustered as she shared a video from her Melbourne home, while in her dressing gown, after experiencing a harrowing nighttime ordeal.

“I hardly slept last night,” the star – who shares the Malvern property with husband Pete and daughters Clementine and Maisy – admitted as she lay her head on her hands, in the video shared to her Instagram Stories.

Ash Pollard was visibly frustrated in the video shared to her Instagram Stories. (Credit: Instagram/ashpollard_)

“I heard noises and I was like ‘oh my God’ we’re getting burged [burgled] again, and then my subconscious was like ‘whatever, go to sleep’.”

“No s**t. So I just rolled over, and literally, our cars were getting burgled. Idiot. That’s like the third time that’s happened to us now.”

Indeed, just four months earlier, in April 2025, Ash’s Melbourne home had been targeted by thieves who stole possessions from Pete’s new ute, while he and Ash were asleep in their home.

Security cameras captured the culprits hanging around their front gate in the darkness.

“If you think it is not going to happen to you, erase that immediately from your mind because it might,’’ Ash said at the time.

“Me and Pete were like, as if it will happen to us. We spent a f**k tonne of money on our security.”

“Not only that, we bought cars that have wizz bang security systems on them. But it doesn’t matter, the cops that came over to the house and were like, ‘we’re chasing our tails here because we are just trying to get ahead of whatever this technology is’.”

The technology in question appears to allow thieves to unlock cars from a distance, allowing them to quickly access whatever is inside.

After her family’s ordeal in April, Ash bought a baseball bat to keep in her bedroom in case the culprits came into the house while her daughters were inside.

“If they decide to come back, they are not going to have much luck at all … because I am a f**king psychopath,” the furious star said at the time.

The star puts her head in her hands as she reflects on what happened. (Credit: Instagram/ashpollard_)

But despite investing in a special bag for their keys, designed to block wireless signals and shield devices from wireless threats, the family’s cars were targeted again in a midnight raid.

“The thing is though with our cars – because our cars are so new – my car and Pete’s car, they can use this technology to get inside the car and take whatever’s in it, but they can’t actually start it and drive away with it. They need the keys,” Ash explained in a later video.

“They just unlocked our cars and went through the cars. Yeah, what the hell. What have we got to do?”

The radio host went on to acknowledge that what she was going through was a “first-world problem”.

“So even though I feel like dogs**t, I will recognise that I am one of the lucky ones and continue on with my day,” Ash said. “Everybody’s safe and that’s all that matters.”

The frustrated star, however, couldn’t help but share more details with her 132k Instagram followers after she’d had more time to reflect.

“Also, I had purchased a whole bunch of stuff from David Jones for Pete for Father’s Day,” Ash continued. “It’s in the back of my car. And I’m not talking $50, I’m talking like a couple of hundred dollars worth of s**t in the back of the car in a David Jones bag with two strollers, a pair of Loewes [shoes], a pair of GODs… Like there’s s**t in my car right, there’s stuff in my car.

“Get out the front this morning. My boot is wide open, with all of the stuff that I had purchased, the sunnies in the front seat etc.

“So they’d managed to open my boot and unlock my car from the other side of the gate, but you can’t scale our fence… you can’t get in. It’s quite secure,” she explained.

Ash Pollard rose to fame on MKR. (Credit: Instgram/ashpollard_)

“I mean they could if they wanted but getting out would be an absolute f***ing nightmare.

“So we walk out this morning and my boot is wide f***ing open. Everything’s still in there. But they had rifled through Pete’s car, as they have done before multiple times.

“We rewatched the security footage. They tried to get in the front gate and I think that’s what I was hearing,” the star concluded.

“Every time they do it I can hear them. And I’m like ‘do your f***ing worst’. I should have just got out and opened the front door and gone ‘f**k off mate. Just get lost. You scum of the earth peasant. Get a f**king job and earn some money’.

“I should have just done that,” the TV host continued. “But I didn’t. Next time I will.”