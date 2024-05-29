Has the winner of MasterChef Australia been leaked?

The MasterChef Australia winner for 2024 will take home a life-changing $250,000 and cement themselves in history as one of the very best home cooks in the country.

They’ll join the likes of judges Poh Ling Yeow and Andy Allen in the hall of fame, and pick up the mantle (and trophy) from season 15 winner Brent Draper.

Over the years, past winners have gone on to open their own restaurants, released best-selling cookbooks, and quit their day jobs to pursue their culinary careers, proving that the beloved reality cooking show can truly change lives – and we are certain season sixteen will be no exception!

And thanks to betting agencies such as Sportsbet and TAB, fans are certain they know who will emerge victorious. Scroll on, spoilers await!

Being cast on MasterChef Australia is a recipe for success for these contestants looking to kickstart their culinary dreams. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Who will win MasterChef Australia in 2024?

With the cooking competition fast coming to a close, fans are certain they’ve seen enough of what each contestant is capable of to accurately guess who will win.

28-year-old Nat Thaipun is the front-runner to take home the crown with odds currently listed at $1.40 to win on Sportsbet.

Tasmanian butcher Josh Perry is hot on her heels with odds of $8.50 to win while self-confessed seafood guru Harry Butterfield rounds out the top three contenders with odds of $8.50.

Out of the remaining nine passionate home cooks vying for the crown, odds range from between $15.00 to win for 31-year-old Darrsh Clarke all the way to $51.00 for his fellow Western Australian native Alex Crisp.

Fans are certain either Harry, Nat, or Josh will take home the competition. (Credit: Channel Ten)

When does the MasterChef Australia 2024 finale air?

The MasterChef Australia winner will be revealed in the finale.

Channel Ten has not yet confirmed when the season six finale will air, but it is expected to take place some time in July.

If you plan on gambling, please do so responsibly. And if you or someone you know is affected, for free and confidential support call 1800 858 858 or visit gamblinghelponline.org.au.