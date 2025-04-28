MasterChef Australia: Where are the past winners now?

Believe it or not, prior to winning MasterChef, Adam was actually working as a highly paid lawyer in Tokyo, a job which he quit to compete on the reality show.

We are sure that it comes as no surprise that Adam hasn’t looked back!

“I’ve been lucky enough that my series for SBS, Destination Flavour, has been running now for six seasons,” he said in 2018.

This celebrity chef is also a proud father of three – Christopher, Anna, and Benji – whom he shares with his wife Asami.

Adam also writes a column for Good Food Australia and Sunday Life Australia and in 2022 joined the ABC panel show Tomorrow Tonight.

In April 2021, he began starring in his own television cooking and talk series, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw. In 2023 the series aired its 500th episode, making it SBS’s largest ever commissioned program.

In May 2022 he also released a seven-part podcast series on Audible called How Taste Changed the World.

More recently he launched Everyday – a “practical dinnerware range specifically for modern life.”

The 2010 winner is also the author of nine cookbooks and presented a private barbecue for King Charles and Queen Camilla when they came to Australia in 2024.