MasterChef’s Callum reveals how he’ll spend the $250,000 Grand Final winnings!

With the MasterChef Grand Final just days away, Callum Hann has hinted at just what he plans on spending the prize money on – and it’s a big one!

Chatting to New Idea, the Adelaide-based chef was careful not to give away too many details but teased another big foodie project will be on the cards if he takes home the $250,000.

“We’re looking to open another venue,” Callum said.

“It’s still a concept stage, so I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna say too much because if it ends up changing…but essentially open another restaurant sooner than later. I’ll probably try and use it to invest into that and get that off the ground quicker.

Callum thinks he has what it takes to win. (Credit: Network Ten)

Already an accomplished businessman, Callum, 35, not only co-owns and runs a cooking school called Sprout but he has also written three cookbooks.

“I love that idea of educating and getting people excited about food and falling in love with food for the same reasons I’ve loved it,” Callum said.

The 35-year-old is also co-owner of three well-known eateries in Adelaide with fellow chef, Themis Chryssidis.

He continued: “Regardless of the result, I know that when I then get back in – stuck into menu development for the restaurants and writing cooking class recipes for my cooking school Sprout and this sort of thing – that having that replenished creativity is just such a wonderful thing that you can’t quite understand if you haven’t been in the kitchen.”

Callum became a dad for the third time earlier this year. (Credit: Instagram)

As to whether he thinks he has what it takes to win the competition?

“I wouldn’t have come back if I didn’t think I had a realistic chance,” the proud father-of-three told TV WEEK.

He also told our sister publication Woman’s Day that while the nice little pay cheque would be great, the competition means more to him than just the money.

“The opportunity to lift that trophy and affirm that it was a good idea to come back and sacrifice time away from my family would be an incredible feeling.”

Earlier this year, Callum and his wife Crystal welcomed their third child together – a beautiful baby girl.

Callum with his wife, Crystal. (Credit: Instagram)

In a sweet Instagram post, the couple – who were already parents to daughter, Elle, and son Henry – revealed that their daughter’s name is Fleur Audrey Hann.

“Welcome to the world, baby girl. We love you so much and you are the perfect addition to our little family,” Crystal wrote.

Meanwhile, doting dad Callum couldn’t contain his excitement.

“Welcome to the world, darling girl,” he wrote on his Instagram story.”