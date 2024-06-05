If you had asked us to predict which actors would one day be playing on-screen lovers, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron wouldn’t have been at the top of our list. Nor, for that matter, would Kate Winslet and David Kross; or Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman. And yet, all three pairings have pretended to be lovers on the silver screen
In fact, there have been many movies over the years which depict a relationship between an older woman and a younger man. It’s a complicated dynamic which challenges societal expectations and, often, family dynamics.
The below films have garnered mixed reviews, with some viewers loving and others hating the plots. The one thing we can all agree on is that these types of films are definitely conversation starters.
From 1955 to 2024, here are some of the best age gap movies from over the years, including where to watch them.
Where to watch the best age gap movies
All That Heaven Allows
1955
Director: Douglas Sirk
Starring: Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson
Genre: Romance/Melodrama
Synopsis: A middle-aged widow falls in love with a younger, free-spirited gardener, challenging societal norms and expectations.
Age gap: About 15 years
Where to watch: Foxtel Now
Bonjour Tristesse
1958
Director: Otto Preminger
Starring: Deborah Kerr, Jean Seberg, David Niven
Genre: Thriller/Drama
Synopsis: A young girl becomes jealous when her widowed father falls in love with a sophisticated older woman.
Age gap: About 20 years
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
The Graduate
1967
Director: Mike Nichols
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Synopsis: A recent college graduate, Benjamin Braddock, is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson, and later becomes romantically involved with her daughter.
Age gap: 20 years
Where to watch: Foxtel Now
Harold and Maude
1971
Director: Hal Ashby
Starring: Ruth Gordon, Bud Cort
Genre: Comedy/Romance
Synopsis: This cult classic follows the relationship between a young man obsessed with death, and a vivacious older woman who teaches him about living life to the fullest.
Age gap: 60 years
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Last Tango in Paris
1972
Director: Bernardo Bertolucci
Starring: Marlon Brando, Maria Schneider
Genre: Erotic/Romance
Synopsis: This controversial film depicts a passionate but complicated relationship between a young Parisian woman and an older American man.
Age gap: About 20 years
Where to watch: Google TV
The Mother
2003
Director: Roger Michell
Starring: Anne Reid, Daniel Craig
Genre: Romance/Drama
Synopsis: After the death of her husband, an older woman begins an affair with a young handyman who is also her daughter’s lover.
Age gap: About 30 years
Where to watch: Purchase via Amazon
The Reader
2008
Director: Stephen Daldry
Starring: Kate Winslet, David Kross
Genre: Romance/Drama
Synopsis: A post-WWII story about a teenager who has an affair with an older woman, who years later is tried for war crimes.
Age gap: About 20 years
Where to watch: Stan
I Am Love
2009
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Edoardo Gabbriellini
Genre: Romance/Drama
Synopsis: A rich Italian family’s dynamics are disrupted when the matriarch has an affair with a much younger chef.
Age gap: About 20 years
Where to watch: Purchase via Amazon
Adore
2013
Director: Anne Fontaine
Starring: Naomi Watts, Robin Wright, Xavier Samuel, James Frecheville
Genre: Romance/Drama
Synopsis: Two lifelong friends engage in romantic relationships with each other’s sons, exploring themes of love, friendship, and societal taboos.
Age gap: About 20 years
Where to watch: Apple TV
The Boy Next Door
2015
Director: Rob Cohen
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman
Genre: Thriller/Romance
Synopsis: A newly separated woman has a brief affair with a younger neighbour, which spirals out of control when he becomes obsessed with her.
Age gap: About 20 years
Where to watch: Apple TV
The Idea of You
2024
Director: Michael Showalter
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine
Genre: Romance/Drama
Synopsis: The story follows Solène, a 40-year-old mother, who reluctantly takes her daughter to a music festival after her ex-husband cancels last minute. There, she meets and falls for 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of a famous boy band, leading to an unexpected romance.
Age Gap: 16 years
Where to watch: Prime Video
A Family Affair
2024
Director: Richard LaGravenese
Starring: Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron
Genre: Romance/Comedy
Synopsis: A younger woman discovers that her mother is having an affair with her ex-boyfriend. The story explores the comedic and dramatic ramifications of this complex love triangle, as well as the impact on their family dynamics.
Age gap: About 20 years
Where to watch: Netflix