  •  
ENTERTAINMENT

From 1955 to current day, here are 12 of the most popular Older Woman, Younger Man movies to watch

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are just the latest on-screen couple.
Profile picture of New Idea
Loading the player...

If you had asked us to predict which actors would one day be playing on-screen lovers, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron wouldn’t have been at the top of our list. Nor, for that matter, would Kate Winslet and David Kross; or Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman. And yet, all three pairings have pretended to be lovers on the silver screen

In fact, there have been many movies over the years which depict a relationship between an older woman and a younger man. It’s a complicated dynamic which challenges societal expectations and, often, family dynamics.

The below films have garnered mixed reviews, with some viewers loving and others hating the plots. The one thing we can all agree on is that these types of films are definitely conversation starters.

From 1955 to 2024, here are some of the best age gap movies from over the years, including where to watch them.

Where to watch the best age gap movies

all that heaven allows

All That Heaven Allows

1955

Director: Douglas Sirk

Starring: Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson

Genre: Romance/Melodrama

Synopsis: A middle-aged widow falls in love with a younger, free-spirited gardener, challenging societal norms and expectations.

Age gap: About 15 years

Where to watch: Foxtel Now

bonjour tristesse

Bonjour Tristesse

1958

Director: Otto Preminger

Starring: Deborah Kerr, Jean Seberg, David Niven

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Synopsis: A young girl becomes jealous when her widowed father falls in love with a sophisticated older woman.

Age gap: About 20 years

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

the graduate

The Graduate

 1967

Director: Mike Nichols

Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Synopsis: A recent college graduate, Benjamin Braddock, is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson, and later becomes romantically involved with her daughter.

Age gap: 20 years

Where to watch: Foxtel Now

harold and maude

Harold and Maude

1971

Director: Hal Ashby

Starring: Ruth Gordon, Bud Cort

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Synopsis: This cult classic follows the relationship between a young man obsessed with death, and a vivacious older woman who teaches him about living life to the fullest.

Age gap: 60 years

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

last tango in paris

Last Tango in Paris

1972

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

Starring: Marlon Brando, Maria Schneider

Genre: Erotic/Romance

Synopsis: This controversial film depicts a passionate but complicated relationship between a young Parisian woman and an older American man.

Age gap: About 20 years

Where to watch: Google TV

the mother

The Mother

2003

Director: Roger Michell

Starring: Anne Reid, Daniel Craig

Genre: Romance/Drama

Synopsis: After the death of her husband, an older woman begins an affair with a young handyman who is also her daughter’s lover.

Age gap: About 30 years

Where to watch: Purchase via Amazon

the reader

The Reader

2008

Director: Stephen Daldry

Starring: Kate Winslet, David Kross

Genre: Romance/Drama

Synopsis: A post-WWII story about a teenager who has an affair with an older woman, who years later is tried for war crimes.

Age gap: About 20 years

Where to watch: Stan

i am love

I Am Love

2009

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Starring: Tilda Swinton, Edoardo Gabbriellini

Genre: Romance/Drama

Synopsis: A rich Italian family’s dynamics are disrupted when the matriarch has an affair with a much younger chef.

Age gap: About 20 years

Where to watch: Purchase via Amazon

adore

Adore

2013

Director: Anne Fontaine

Starring: Naomi Watts, Robin Wright, Xavier Samuel, James Frecheville

Genre: Romance/Drama

Synopsis: Two lifelong friends engage in romantic relationships with each other’s sons, exploring themes of love, friendship, and societal taboos.

Age gap: About 20 years

Where to watch: Apple TV

the boy next door

The Boy Next Door

2015

Director: Rob Cohen

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman

Genre: Thriller/Romance

Synopsis: A newly separated woman has a brief affair with a younger neighbour, which spirals out of control when he becomes obsessed with her.

Age gap: About 20 years

Where to watch: Apple TV

the idea of you

The Idea of You

2024

Director: Michael Showalter

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine

Genre: Romance/Drama

Synopsis: The story follows Solène, a 40-year-old mother, who reluctantly takes her daughter to a music festival after her ex-husband cancels last minute. There, she meets and falls for 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of a famous boy band, leading to an unexpected romance.

Age Gap: 16 years

Where to watch: Prime Video

a family affair

A Family Affair

2024

Director: Richard LaGravenese

Starring: Joey King, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Synopsis: A younger woman discovers that her mother is having an affair with her ex-boyfriend. The story explores the comedic and dramatic ramifications of this complex love triangle, as well as the impact on their family dynamics.

Age gap: About 20 years

Where to watch: Netflix

Profile picture of New Idea
New Idea

Related stories