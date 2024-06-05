If you had asked us to predict which actors would one day be playing on-screen lovers, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron wouldn’t have been at the top of our list. Nor, for that matter, would Kate Winslet and David Kross; or Jennifer Lopez and Ryan Guzman. And yet, all three pairings have pretended to be lovers on the silver screen

In fact, there have been many movies over the years which depict a relationship between an older woman and a younger man. It’s a complicated dynamic which challenges societal expectations and, often, family dynamics.

The below films have garnered mixed reviews, with some viewers loving and others hating the plots. The one thing we can all agree on is that these types of films are definitely conversation starters.

From 1955 to 2024, here are some of the best age gap movies from over the years, including where to watch them.

Where to watch the best age gap movies