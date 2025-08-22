BREAKING: Decision made on Menendez brother’s release from prison

Erik Menendez, who, along with his brother Lyle, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in 1989, has sensationally been denied parole, despite a judge giving him the chance to be released.

Advertisement

Back in May 2025, the brothers’ sentences of life without parole were reduced by Judge Michael Jeslic to 50 years to life.

It meant the two killers – whose case has captivated the world – were eligible for parole under California’s youthful offender law.

Lyle and Erik Menendez. (Credit: Getty)

The brothers have never denied committing the slayings, instead maintaining they were forced to act in self-defence after suffering years of sexual abuse at the hands of José.

Advertisement

On August 22, a panel of commissioners in California ruled that Erik will remain in prison for another three years, after which he will be eligible for parole again.

A decision is set to be made about Lyle on Friday morning, local time.

Erik and Lyle were 18 and 21 at the time of the killings and have since expressed remorse for their actions.

In a previous statement to the court, Lyle said, “I killed my mom and dad. I make no excuses and also no justification. The impact of my violent actions on my family … is unfathomable.”

Advertisement

Addressing his parents in court, Erik said: “You did not deserve what I did to you, but you inspire me to do better.”

At the time of reducing the brothers’ sentences, Judge Jesic said he had given “long thought” to his decision.

“I do give them a lot of credit for changing their lives,” he said.

“I’m not saying they should be released; it’s not for me to decide. I do believe they’ve done enough in the past 35 years that they should get that chance.”

Advertisement

The case has captivated the world. (Credit: Getty)

Members of the wider Menendez family have supported the brothers in their quest for freedom.

José’s sister, Erik and Lyle’s aunt, Terry Baralt, was one family member to have previously spoken out, telling ABC News, “It’s time”.

“Thirty-five years is a long time. It’s a whole branch of my family erased.”

Advertisement

“For everybody, this is a story. For me, it’s very personal. Those kids, they’re like the boys that I didn’t have.”