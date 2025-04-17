A glimpse of freedom is well within the sights of Erik and Lyle Menendez, after a judge sensationally granted them a re-sentencing hearing late last week.

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, in California in 1989. Erik and Lyle were 18 and 21 at the time.

Last year, former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recommended to a court to change the brothers’ sentence from life without parole, to 50 years to life.

At the time of press, the re-sentencing was just days away. If approved, the brothers, who have already served 35 years in jail, could be released immediately.

Erik (left) and Lyle have a chance at freedom. (Credit: Supplied)

José and Kitty’s niece, Anamaria Baralt, welcomed the decision by the court when it was first announced.

“[The] ruling affirms something that should never have been in question: the facts, fairness, and the laws still matter,” she said outside court.

“The court made clear that this process isn’t about politics. It’s about truth. It’s about justice, and it’s about giving people the chance to show who they are now. Not just who they were in their worst moment.”

Anamaria Baralt, niece of Jose Menendez, hopes the brothers will be freed. (Credit: Supplied)

Ahead of the hearing, Anamaria said the family has always hoped “justice will prevail”.

“They have apologised to us repeatedly over the years and have exemplified growth and healing,” Anamaria, 54, said.

Referring to Erik and Lyle, she added: “We’re so proud of you. We’re going to fight for you forever.”

The brothers have never denied the killings, but maintain they acted in self defence after years of sexual abuse from José.

However, prosecutors say they killed their parents at their Beverly Hills home for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Kitty and José were shot multiple times inside their home. (Image: Supplied)

The court’s latest decision is a big win for the brothers, whose case was re-examined in the popular 2024 Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

José’s sister, Erik and Lyle’s aunt, Terry Baralt, recently broke her 35-year silence to back the boys.

“It’s time,” she told ABC News. “Thirty-five years is a long time. It’s a whole branch of my family erased.”

“For everybody, this is a story. For me, it’s very personal. Those kids, they’re like the boys that I didn’t have.”

Terry, who has been diagnosed with colon cancer, has feared she may never see them leave jail. (Credit: Supplied)

She added: “I have tried to go see them as much as I can, but it’s hard because I live in New Jersey and I’m 85.”

At the time of going to press, the hearing, which was scheduled for April 17 and 18, had not begun.

The brothers, who are held at Richard J. Donovan State Prison in San Diego, were expected to attend.