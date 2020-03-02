When quizzed on whether he would raise a family in Australia, he replied: “Absolutely, yes”.
The Aussie singer recently opened up about his relationship with the 'Wrecking Ball' singer, after several reports claim there is trouble in paradise.
Simpson maintains that the pair are going “amazing” despite reports to the contrary.
"Yeah it's great, amazing, no complaints," he said during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.
The pair have been facing almost constant rumours of a split after Cody was spotted with another woman in New York City.
Miley and Cody have been in a relationship since they were first spotted together in October last year, just months after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.