Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are taking the next step in their relationship.

Gold Cost born Cody has dropped a major hint that he is ready to start a family with girlfriend, Miley.

Speaking with The Sunday Telegraph, the 23-year-old revealed he wants to raise a family back home in Australia.

“I would like to return back in Australia for sure,” Simpson told the publication.



“I miss Australia a lot. I would like to come back more. I will always have a home base in LA, but Australia will always be Number 1.



“LA makes a lot of sense for me for work but I will always be an Aussie.”