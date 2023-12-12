The pud was created in conjunction with Montana Hughes and 'Puds For All Seasons.' Amazon

Reflecting upon what makes these equally iconic products work so well together, Montana said the Cob Loaf Christmas Pudding was a "perfect reflection of Christmas down under."

"Making the Christmas pudding fit for Australian Christmas meant playing with flavour combinations and experimenting with what we define as a "typical" dessert."

"I wanted to create something memorable, that has a place next to our seafood and mango salad."

This delicious dessert is available to purchase for a limited time only. Amazon

Karen Kelly, Founder of 'Pud For All Seasons' echoed these sentiments, describing the pudding as a "playful twist on a classic."

"We believe this uniquely Aussie Christmas pudding will help all Aussies feel the love for the Christmas pud and we can't wait for Aussies to experience the experience joy it adds to their holiday celebrations."

If you'd like to try the Amazon Aussie Christmas Pudding, they are currently available to purchase for just $10. Click here to order one now - you'll have to get in quick however, these are sure to sell out fast!