Strawberry Curd Tarts. Supplied

Strawberry Curd Tarts

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Makes: 2 cups

Ingredients

Strawberry Curd:

• 2 x 250g strawberry punnets

• 3 egg yolks

• 1 whole egg

• ½ cup (110g) caster sugar

• 3-4 tbsp lemon juice (approx. 1 large lemon)

• 125g chilled butter, diced

Tarts:

• Store bought mini tart cases

• Whipped cream

• Sliced strawberries

Method

Strawberry Curd:

1. Hull and halve 1 ½ punnets of strawberries and place into the bowl of a food processor. Reserve remaining whole strawberries to garnish tarts. Process strawberries until pureed. Strain through a fine sieve. Discard pulp.

2. Place egg yolks, egg and sugar into a saucepan. Add ⅔ cup of the strawberry juice, and 2 tbsp of the lemon juice.

3. Whisk over medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes, until sugar has dissolved, and mixture begins to thicken.

4. Reduce heat to low and gradually add butter, 3-4 pieces at a time, whisking continuously until melted. Continue until mixture thickens and all the butter has been added. Curd is ready when it coats the back of a spoon. Pour into a clean bowl.

5. Cover the curd surface with plastic wrap to prevent it from forming a skin. Let cool to room temperature then refrigerate until cold.

Tarts:

1. Spoon curd into tart cases and top with whipped cream. Garnish with sliced strawberries

Tips

• Strawberries’ sweetness will vary from season to season. While curd is still warm, adjust flavour, colour and consistency by stirring in more strawberry juice or lemon juice until it is to your liking.

• Frozen strawberries can be substituted for fresh. Weigh 300g frozen strawberries and thaw in the microwave or on bench top. Process or mash with a fork until strawberries are smooth. Strain through a fine sieve to collect 185ml of juice. Follow recipe as above.

• Make the curd in a nonreactive saucepan, such as stainless steel.

• This curd can be made in the microwave.

• Spoon curd into airtight containers and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Cheese & Chive Egg Bread. Supplied

Cheese & Chive Egg Bread

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus proving time

Cook time: 30 minutes

Makes: 20 rolls

Ingredients

Egg bread dough:

• 4 cups (600g) bread flour

• 2 tsp (7g) active dry yeast

• 2 tbsp caster sugar

• 2 tsp salt

• 60g cold butter, finely diced

• ½ cup (125ml) milk

• ½ cup (125ml) cold water

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten, 1 egg for glazing

Garlic, herb and cheese pull-apart:

• 40g butter, melted

• 3 tsp garlic salt

• 3 tbsp chopped chives

• 100g mozzarella, cut into 1½ cm cubes

Method

Egg bread dough:

1. Place 2 cups of the flour, yeast, sugar and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix at low speed for 30 seconds or until well combined.

2. Add butter, milk and water. Beat at low speed for 1-2 minutes or until butter has been completely incorporated. Remaining at low speed, gradually add beaten eggs a little at a time, mixing well between each addition. Increase speed to medium and beat for 2 minutes. Mixture should now be glossy and sticky.

3. Remove paddle attachment and insert dough hook. Beat on low speed and slowly add remaining flour, ½ cup at a time, until it forms a firm dough.

4. Increase speed and knead for 5 minutes or until it forms a firm, smooth and elastic dough. Test using the windowpane method (see below).

5. Tip dough onto a lightly floured work surface and form into a ball. Place in an oiled bowl. Cover and allow to rise for 1 hour or until doubled in size.

Garlic, herb and cheese pull-apart:

1. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

2. Punch down dough and turn out onto a lightly floured work surface. Roll out to form a 40cm square. Brush with half the melted butter and sprinkle garlic salt and chives evenly over the top. Roll dough to form a log. Cut into 20 pieces.

3. Roll each portion into balls, pushing a cube of mozzarella into the centre of each and rerolling to enclose. Place onto prepared baking tray. Cover with cling film and allow to rise in warm place for 30 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C (fan-forced).

5. Brush risen rolls with beaten egg. Bake 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Brush warm rolls immediately with remaining melted butter. Stand on baking tray for 5 minutes. Serve warm with soup.

Tips

• Windowpane test: After 5 minutes kneading, check the dough is elastic enough with this test. Cut off a small ball of dough and flatten between both your thumbs and first two fingers. Gently spread the dough apart. If kneaded enough, the dough will stretch easily into a thin membrane that you can see through without tearing or breaking.

• Bread flour contains a higher percentage of the protein gluten which is ideal for making breads. This is readily available in the supermarket baking aisle. Alternatively, use plain flour.

• Dough can be made a day ahead. Follow recipe up to step 5. Refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature and continue recipe to add filling and bake.

• Flour moisture levels can vary, if dough is too dry, add a tablespoon at a time of water or milk until it reaches the correct consistency. If too sticky, add a tablespoon of flour and knead until dough firms up.

• Proved dough is ready when indentation remains after lightly touching.

• Wrap bread well and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Warm in a low oven or microwave for 1 minute.

• Wrap well, label and freeze rolls for up to one month. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight.

Meringue-amisu. Supplied

Meringue-amisu

Prep time: 1 hour (plus refrigeration time)

Cook time: 2 hours (plus cooling time)

Serves: approx. 12-15

Ingredients

Hazelnut Meringue Stack:

• 6 egg whites

• ½ tsp cream of tartar

• 1 ½ cups (330g) caster sugar

• ¼ cup (25g) Dutch cocoa powder

• 1 ½ cups (150g) hazelnut meal

• Extra cocoa powder and grated dark chocolate, to decorate

Frangelico Coffee Ganache:

• 900ml thickened cream

• 3 tbsp instant coffee granules

• 300g dark chocolate, finely chopped

• ⅓ cup (80ml) Frangelico liqueur

Mascarpone Cream:

• 900ml thickened cream

• ½ cup (110g) caster sugar

• 2 tsp vanilla bean paste

• 3 x 250ml tubs mascarpone cheese

Method

Hazelnut Meringue Stack:

1. Preheat oven to 100°C (fan-forced). Line three large baking trays with baking paper. Draw a 30cm x 20cm rectangle on each. Turn paper over.

2. Using a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar on medium-high speed until foamy. Continue beating, adding the sugar 1 tbsp at a time, until mixture holds stiff peaks. This should take 8-10 minutes. Continue beating for a further 1-2 minutes or until sugar has completely dissolved.

3. Sift in cocoa powder and add hazelnut meal. Fold in carefully until just mixed through. Divide evenly amongst prepared rectangles. Smooth tops.

4. Bake for 2 hours, or until crisp. Turn off oven. Cool meringues completely in oven, with door ajar.

Frangelico Coffee Ganache:

1. Bring cream and coffee to the boil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat.

2. Place chocolate in a large bowl and pour over hot cream. Stir until chocolate has melted. Refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours, or until cold.

3. Using a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, mix in liqueur and beat the ganache on medium speed until firm and a piping consistency. Spoon mixture into a large piping bag with a 1 ½ - 2cm star nozzle.

Mascarpone Cream:

1. Beat cream, sugar and vanilla to soft peaks. Gently beat in mascarpone until a dollop consistency.

To assemble:

1. Place one meringue onto a serving platter. Spoon over ⅓ of the mascarpone filling. Pipe with ½ of the ganache. Repeat these layers with remaining meringues, cream and ganache, finishing with a layer of meringue and mascarpone cream.

2. Dust with cocoa and decorate with grated chocolate. Refrigerate until serving.

Note

• This recipe is best made at least 3-4 hours before serving. Meringue will soften slightly, and ganache and mascarpone cream will set firmly. This will make it easier to cut.

Green vege tarts. Supplied

Green vege tarts

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

• 6 eggs

• 500g broad beans – or frozen beans with outer skin removed

• 1 small leek, washed and sliced

• ½ bunch fresh asparagus, trimmed and blanched

• 50g sugar snap peas, topped, tailed and blanched

• 1 cup baby spinach leaves

• ¼ cup fresh coriander leaves

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• ¼ tsp grated fresh ginger

• ¼ tsp sesame oil

• Cracked pepper to garnish

Homemade Tart Cases:

You have the option to either purchase or make the tart cases. Store bought "Vol au vent" cases are used in the imagery.

• 250g plain flour

• 200g cold unsalted margarine, chopped

• ½ cup plain yoghurt

Method

Homemade Tart Cases:

1. Place the flour in the blender, add chopped margarine and blend till it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the yoghurt and blend briefly. Turn onto a floured bench and knead together.

2. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes.

3. Roll out and cut into desired shapes. Place into greased tart cases or muffin tins and blind bake in a pre-heated (200˚C) oven for 10-12 minutes or until firm and lightly golden. Cool and store in an air-tight container till ready to use.

Vegetable Tart Filling:

1. To prepare the broad beans, shell the beans from the pods and blanch in a pot of boiling water for 2 minutes, drain and refresh immediately. Gently peel the outer skin to reveal the bright green bean.

2. Heat a pan over medium heat and add the olive oil, add the leeks and ginger, allow to gently soften. Increase heat and quickly add the prepared asparagus and sugar snap peas.

3. When heated through, add the spinach and allow to wilt slightly. Stir through coriander leaves and season with sesame oil. Remove pan to a warm place whilst you prepare the soft egg.

4. Bring about 5cm of water with 1 teaspoon of vinegar to the boil in a shallow pan, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Crack each egg onto a saucer and then gently slide it onto the water. Allow to cook for 3 minutes, until the white has set and the yolk is just set and soft inside. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

5. Assemble the tart by filling cases with pre-prepared vegetables and placing the soft egg on top. Sprinkle with cracked pepper.

Eggnog Ice Cream. Supplied

Eggnog Ice Cream

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus churning and chilling time

Cook time: 10 minutes

Makes: 1 litre

Ingredients

• 600ml thickened cream

• 1 cup (250ml) full cream milk

• 2 tbsp bourbon, rum, or brandy (optional)

• 1 cinnamon quill

• ¼ tsp ground nutmeg

• ¼ tsp ground cloves

• 6 large egg yolks

• 1 cup (220g) caster sugar

• 2 tsp vanilla extract

• Chopped pecan, waffle cone shards and ground cinnamon to serve

Method

1. Heat cream, milk, bourbon and spices together in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat until mixture just comes to the boil, stirring occasionally. Set aside for 10 minutes to infuse the flavours. Remove and discard cinnamon quill.

2. Meanwhile, beat egg yolks, sugar and vanilla together in a large bowl with electric beaters until pale in colour and thickened. Mixture should fall in thick ribbons when lifted with the beaters. Slowly whisk in 1 cup of the warmed cream mixture.

3. Pour egg yolk mixture into the saucepan containing the warmed cream and heat over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, for 10-12 minutes or until mixture thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Ensure that it doesn’t boil.

4. Remove pan from the heat and strain through a fine mesh sieve into a heatproof bowl. Cover the surface of the custard with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2-3 hours or overnight until very cold.

5. Churn cold custard in an ice cream machine according to manufacturers’ instructions. Spoon into a clean container and cover the surface with cling film. Freeze 3-4 hours or for best results overnight.

6. Remove ice cream from freezer 5-10 minutes before serving. Scoop with a heated spoon or ice cream scoop and serve topped with chopped pecans and ground cinnamon. Arrange cone shards into bowls and serve immediately.

Tips

• Homemade ice cream freezes harder than commercial ice cream. Remove from freezer 5 minutes before scooping to allow it to soften slightly.

• Homemade ice cream is best eaten within 4-5 days and must be stored at minus 18°C or in the coldest section of the freezer.

• To chill down warm custard quickly, place bowl containing warm custard into a larger bowl filled with ice. Stir occasionally until mixture is cold.

• For best results, only churn very cold custard.

Meringue Nests. Supplied

Meringue Nests

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes (plus cooling time)

Makes: 10

Ingredients

• 3 egg whites

• ¼ tsp cream of tartar

• ¾ cup (165g) caster sugar

• Whipped cream, curd and fresh berries, to serve

Method

1. Preheat oven to 100°C (fan-forced).

2. Use a mug or a tumbler, approx. 8cm wide, to draw circles onto two sheets of baking paper. Place traced side down on two large, lightly greased baking trays.

3. Using a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar on medium-high speed until foamy. Continue beating, adding sugar 1 tbsp at a time, until mixture holds stiff peaks. This should take about 6 minutes. Continue beating for a further 1-2 minutes or until sugar has completely dissolved.

4. Spoon mixture into a large piping bag with a 1 ½ - 2cm star nozzle. Using the circle drawings as a guide, pipe round spiral bases with taller edges to form nests.

5. Bake for 1 ½ hours, or until crisp. Turn the oven off. Cool meringues completely in oven, with door ajar.

6. Serve filled with whipped cream, curd and fresh berries.

Lemon Curd. Supplied

Lemon Curd

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 7-10 minutes

Makes: approx. 1½ cups

Ingredients

• 1 whole egg

• 3 Egg Yolks

• ½ cup (110g) caster sugar

• 2 tsp lemon zest

• ⅔ cup (160ml) lemon juice (approx. 2 lemons)

• 125g chilled butter, diced

• Pancakes and blueberries to serve

Method

1. Combine egg yolks, egg, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a large heatproof microwave-safe bowl. Whisk with a balloon whisk until combined.

2. Add the diced butter and place onto the microwave turntable.

3. Follow manufacturer’s instructions to reduce microwave power to 50%. Cook uncovered for 7-10 minutes, stirring every minute until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. (See tips)

4. Cover the curd surface with plastic wrap to prevent it from forming a skin. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until cold.

5. To serve, spoon lemon curd onto pancakes and top with fresh blueberries

Tips

• Begin checking the thickness of the curd at 6 minutes cooking time.

• Dip a spoon into the curd then run your finger over the back of it. If it leaves a clean line in the curd, it’s cooked enough and ready to cool.

• Microwaves vary in type, wattage and size, so cooking times may vary. Use cooking times as a guide.

• Curd will thicken as it cools.

• Spoon into a container, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Rosewater & Raspberry Meringues. Supplied

Rosewater & Raspberry Meringues

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours (plus cooling time)

Makes: 6

Ingredients

Rosewater Meringues:

• 6 egg whites

• ½ tsp cream of tartar

• 2 tsp rosewater

• 1 ½ cups (330g) caster sugar

• Red food colouring

• Whipped cream, coulis and berries to serve

Raspberry Coulis - (makes approx. ½ cup):

• 125g punnet fresh raspberries

• 1 tbsp caster sugar

Method

Meringues:

1. Preheat oven to 100°C (fan-forced). Grease and line two large baking trays with baking paper.

2. Using a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat egg whites, cream of tartar and rosewater on medium-high speed until foamy. Continue beating, adding the sugar 1 tbsp at a time, until mixture holds stiff peaks. This should take 8-10 minutes. Continue beating for a further 1-2 minutes or until sugar has dissolved.

3. Using a large metal spoon, dollop meringue mixture onto prepared trays to make 6 large mounds. Use a tablespoon to shape the meringues using a swirling motion.

4. Dip a wooden skewer into food colouring and gently swirl pink dye into each meringue to create a marble effect. Bake for 2 hours, or until crisp. Turn off oven. Cool meringues completely in oven, with door ajar.

5. To serve, dollop with whipped cream and top with coulis and extra berries.

Coulis:

1. To make the coulis, process raspberries and sugar until smooth. Set aside for serving.