The Aussie favourite is available in participating cinemas nationwide from June 30, 2022. Supplied

Proudly Aussie-made and owned, crafted with fresh locally sourced milk, cream and free range egg yolk, the Murray St Choc Top range is available in the following delectable flavours:

Vanilla Bean, vanilla ice cream with real vanilla cream

Boysenberry Swirl, boysenberry flavoured ice cream with boysenberry swirl

Cookies & Cream, vanilla ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout

Mint & Cookies, mint ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces throughout

Caramel Maple, caramel ice cream with a maple syrup swirl

The range features five delicious flavours! Supplied

"We’ve spent the last two years perfecting the recipe and flavours of the Murray St Choc Top range to ensure we deliver the most premium Bulla Choc Tops," Bulla’s Head of Marketing, Andrew Noisette, said of the revamp.

"When cinemas came back in full force, our commitment was to have the best Choc Top we could make in the hands of moviegoers across the country.

“We’ve kept the flavours you know and love, and let the ice cream, made using a traditional recipe of milk, cream and free-range egg yolk, be the hero.

He added, “It really is an incredible product; the team has done a phenomenal job.”

Bulla’s Murray St Choc Tops are available now only in participating cinemas.